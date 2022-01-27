Rich Products faces OSHA penalties over Illinois worker's death

Rich Products is facing more than $145,000 in penalties from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, stemming from a worker's fatal accident at an Illinois plant last July.

OSHA said the 42-year-old worker suffered a fatal injury at a frozen pizza manufacturing plant while cleaning a machine. OSHA said its inspection "determined that Rich Products Corp.’s failure to implement energy control procedures – commonly known as lockout/tagout – exposed its third-shift sanitation workers to serious hazards."

“This preventable tragedy is another example of why employers must ensure lockout/tagout procedures are in place before allowing workers to clean or operate machinery,” said OSHA Chicago South Area Director James Martineck. “Employers who fail to follow safety standards and train workers in operating procedures will be held accountable.”

Local media reports identified the employee of the Crest Hill, Ill., plant as Adewale Ogunyemi, and said he was a sanitation worker.

OSHA issued a "willful violation" to Rich Products and placed the company in its "severe violator program," for a willful violation leading to an employee fatality.