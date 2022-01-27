Rich Products faces OSHA penalties over Illinois worker's death

Rich Products is facing more than $145,000 in penalties from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, stemming from a worker's fatal accident at an Illinois plant last July.
OSHA said the 42-year-old worker suffered a fatal injury at a frozen pizza manufacturing plant while cleaning a machine. OSHA said its inspection "determined that Rich Products Corp.’s failure to implement energy control procedures – commonly known as lockout/tagout – exposed its third-shift sanitation workers to serious hazards."
“This preventable tragedy is another example of why employers must ensure lockout/tagout procedures are in place before allowing workers to clean or operate machinery,” said OSHA Chicago South Area Director James Martineck. “Employers who fail to follow safety standards and train workers in operating procedures will be held accountable.”
Local media reports identified the employee of the Crest Hill, Ill., plant as Adewale Ogunyemi, and said he was a sanitation worker.
OSHA issued a "willful violation" to Rich Products and placed the company in its "severe violator program," for a willful violation leading to an employee fatality.
Buffalo-based Rich Products has 15 business days from receiving its citations and penalties from OSHA to either comply, request an informal conference with the OSHA area director in Illinois, or contest the findings before an independent commission.
The company said it has not yet decided whether to challenge OSHA's citations.
“Since the accident occurred in July 2021, Rich’s changed plant leadership, reinforced training protocols and met repeatedly with associates to explain the importance of safe and careful operations of equipment in the Crest Hill plant," the company said in a statement.
OSHA said Rich Products "has an extensive history of OSHA violations nationwide." Rich Products said its "incident rate is well below the food industry average" and that the incident at Crest Hill was "not representative of our culture of safety throughout our company of 40-plus manufacturing sites across the globe."
