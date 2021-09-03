Rich Products expands on Niagara Street

“Our purchase of Oliver Gear is consistent with what we’re doing all along Niagara Street, which is the building out of the block and continued purchase of these properties when they become available, because it’s our home,” Dandes said. “It’s our world headquarters, and our expectation is that at some point we’ll develop a significant and specific use for that particular site.”

He also noted significant new investments along Niagara, including by the city in the streetscape. “We are thrilled at the growth and development right along Niagara Street,” he said. “So this is consistent with what our position has been all along. When that property became available, it was something we jumped at quickly.”

Gear Motions, which supplies cut and ground gears for original equipment manufacturers around the world, is working with Zaepfel Development to build a 55,943-square-foot manufacturing facility on vacant land on Pirson Parkway in Tonawanda, adjacent to the Youngmann Expressway, to bring Oliver Gear and its other divisions under one roof.

Another Niagara Street deal

Meanwhile, further down the street, Buffalo investor Dr. Ezra Bernstein's JZ Niagara LLC of Buffalo paid $865,000 to buy a two-story mixed-use building at 465 Niagara St. from investor T. Giles Kavanagh's Berner LLC.