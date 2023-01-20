Revamped Welch's project in Westfield will have more apartments, less commercial space

The historic concrete-and-brick building in the center of the Village of Westfield was once the heart and soul of the region's grape-growing industry, as the headquarters of the well-known Welch's Grape Juice Co. for nearly a century.

But while the company still has a large presence in the area – and still produces grape juice from locally grown fruit – its longtime home may soon be hosting residents, rather than executives.

Buffalo developer Savarino Cos. is poised to acquire the four-story C.E. Welch building from the Town of Westfield and begin a $16.15 million renovation after village officials this week approved its redevelopment plan.

That fulfills local leaders' goal of ensuring that a landmark structure will not only remain intact but return to vibrancy.

"Like many communities of its size across New York State the Village of Westfield has some notable historic structures which are integral to the fabric of its central core but that, sadly, sit empty and abandoned," said CEO Samuel Savarino.

Plans call for the building at 2 S. Portage St. to be redeveloped into 46 mixed-income residential apartments and 3,700 square feet of commercial space. According to a summary, it's intended to add "much-needed housing" and street-level retail space to the village, to support walkability and strengthen the vitality and resurgence in downtown Westfield.

The building will include 31 one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 500 to 1,200 square feet, with both market and affordable rates. The commercial space is aimed at consumer-oriented businesses in the street-level space and professional service offices on the ground floor.

Previous plans called for 24 apartments and 10,000 to 12,000 square feet of commercial space. The developer was approved for $1.76 million in tax breaks to support the project.

Located at the southwest corner of South Portage Road and West Main Street, the 51,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1909 for Dr. Charles E. Welch, during a period of frenzied building activity in the village that had started in the 1860s and lasted through the 1920s.

The reuse effort has been years in the making, starting after Welch's relocated its corporate headquarters to Concord, Mass., in the 1980s. The grape cooperative remained in the building to serve the National Grape Cooperative Association until 2020, when its lease expired. It had already acquired the smaller ROR building on East Main Street in July 2019, and still has a manufacturing facility outside the town.

In the meantime, it sold the Westfield building and its 14-acre property in 2005 to a developer, who was unable to proceed with rehabilitation plans. Instead, the underused building wound up being acquired by the town in 2014 for $355,000. The town kept 12 acres for public use, but sought to preserve the rest, including the building. It began seeking redevelopment bids in 2018.

An initial agreement in December 2019 to sell the building and 2 acres of land to Landmark Development Consortium of Buffalo for $350,000 fell through when the Covid-19 pandemic hit three months later, disrupting business activity.

The town relisted the property in 2021, this time for $495,000, and attracted RANT LLC of St. Louis, which brought in Savarino. The developers are expected to close their $475,000 purchase of the property early this year, followed by the start of $12 million in construction in mid-2023. Completion is expected after 18 months.