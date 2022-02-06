Revamped Record Theatre project now aimed at affordable housing

Plans have changed yet again for the redevelopment of the former Record Theatre complex on Main Street, capping a busy but frustrating couple of years for Jason Yots and his partners.
Construction and supply costs have soared. Materials were unavailable or delayed. Financing wasn't working. And concepts had to be altered, multiple times, just to keep the venture on track.
Now, though, he's finally hoping they're ready to get underway in the spring – but as affordable housing, not market-rate.
"It's been a ripple effect," said Yots, owner of Common Bond Real Estate and CEO of Preservation Studios. "It's all a big mixing bowl of higher costs."
Occupying the key corner of Main Street and Lafayette Avenue, the vacant 33,000-square-foot complex consists of the main building at 1786 Main, as well as three adjacent structures at 1794 and 1798 Main and 1040 Lafayette, all dating to the 1920s.
Known as the Monroe Building, the main building was originally an automobile showroom for Monroe Motor Car Co. before it became a well-known music store for several decades under former owner Leonard Silver.
Yots – along with Mike Puma and Derek King from Preservation Studios and Travis Gordon and Richard Rogers from Urban Vantage – wants to revive it to preserve its architectural legacy.
The development team originally planned to renovate the buildings into an entirely commercial project, but switched gears to market-rate housing after Covid-19 struck and threw the retail and office markets into disarray. Their intention was to create 20 apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space, using historic tax credits to finance the conversion.
But the numbers still didn't work out, and one of the properties – at 1798 Main, adjacent to Public School 17 – wasn't eligible for historic credits. So they changed direction again in mid-2021, this time to "light affordable" housing instead of market-rate, so that they could obtain additional affordable housing tax credits from the state.
They're also going to separate the small building at 1798 Main, to sell it. That building was supposed to have three apartments, but those have been dropped from the project.
Now the plan calls for 17 apartments that will be affordable to tenants earning at or below 80% of the area median income, plus 11,000 square feet of street-level commercial space, mostly aimed at neighborhood retail but also including the offices of the partners' firms.
Meanwhile, the price tag has risen from $6 million to $6.5 million because of the soaring labor and materials expenses, which had threatened to push the cost too high. In fact, the costs went up 10% to 20% on almost everything, Yots said, forcing them to spend months to "value-engineer" the project back to feasibility.
The project will be funded through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the Community Preservation Corp. and Empire State Development Corp., along with historic tax credits. The group also raised capital through Common Owner, a crowdsourcing platform for real estate projects.
Yots said they hope BRD Construction can start work in the second quarter, with completion 12 months later.