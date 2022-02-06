Revamped Record Theatre project now aimed at affordable housing

The development team originally planned to renovate the buildings into an entirely commercial project, but switched gears to market-rate housing after Covid-19 struck and threw the retail and office markets into disarray. Their intention was to create 20 apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space, using historic tax credits to finance the conversion.

But the numbers still didn't work out, and one of the properties – at 1798 Main, adjacent to Public School 17 – wasn't eligible for historic credits. So they changed direction again in mid-2021, this time to "light affordable" housing instead of market-rate, so that they could obtain additional affordable housing tax credits from the state.

They're also going to separate the small building at 1798 Main, to sell it. That building was supposed to have three apartments, but those have been dropped from the project.

Now the plan calls for 17 apartments that will be affordable to tenants earning at or below 80% of the area median income, plus 11,000 square feet of street-level commercial space, mostly aimed at neighborhood retail but also including the offices of the partners' firms.