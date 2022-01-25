 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Return of the MACC: Catholic Health reopening Orchard Park emergency department
2022-01-25
Return of the MACC: Catholic Health reopening Orchard Park emergency department

Catholic Health System is planning to reopen the emergency department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park at 7 a.m. Sunday, which could alleviate some pressure on a busy Western New York health care industry.

The emergency department at the 3669 Southwestern Blvd. facility has been closed since Nov. 9 as part of a phased plan to restore hospital services following a 35-day labor strike at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. That closure was soon after extended into January – and later through January – to allow Catholic Health to concentrate its resources and staff at Mercy Hospital to help manage a surge of Covid-19 cases across the area.

With the reopening of emergency services, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation services will resume at the MACC on Monday. Catholic Health said the state Health Department and local emergency medical services providers have been notified of the reopening of MACC's emergency department.

The MACC is a licensed two-bed hospital, serving as the Orchard Park division of Mercy Hospital. The facility offers 24/7 emergency care services and can accept ambulances and patients with severe and life-threatening illnesses and injuries. 

Bed capacity in the five-county Western New York region continues to be tight, though not as capacity-strained as Central New York, the Finger Lakes and the Mohawk Valley, according to state data. 

As of Sunday, Western New York had 11% of its staffed acute care beds and 10% of its staffed intensive care unit beds available, based on a seven-day average of state data.

Mercy Hospital was much tighter, with just 5% of its 225 staffed hospital beds and none of its 20 ICU beds available.

Like all hospitals, Mercy Hospital has struggled to operate as many beds amid widespread staffing shortages across the industry. For instance, state data shows Mercy had 341 staffed acute care beds just four months ago in mid-September.

Mercy had 59 Covid-19 patients hospitalized on Sunday, down from 68 a week earlier.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

