Mark H. Trammell has grander plans for his return to the affordable housing arena than just buying a pair of aging apartment complexes in Niagara County.

The former owner of the Pilgrim Village low-income housing complex in Buffalo is seeking to buy a total of six residential properties in Erie and Niagara counties, with 157 one- and two-bedroom units.

The $15.5 million deal includes the Brookside Commons Apartments and the Silver Lake Apartments in Niagara County, with 75 units between them, as well as another 82 apartments in Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda. Those are located at the intersection of Colvin Boulevard and Sanders Road, at Winchester Place and Nassau Avenue, on Delwood Road and on Highland Parkway. All are owned by Puneet Tandon.

The cost works out to $98,700 per unit in a transaction that has been in the works for over a year.

Trammell's MHT Holdings then plans to spend millions of dollars more to renovate the buildings, while keeping them as affordable housing, using a combination of affordable or low-income housing tax credits from the state, along with tax-exempt bond financing and tax breaks from both the Niagara County and Erie County industrial development agencies.

"The federal government and state have provided additional funds for acquisition, but also to incentivize developers to preserve affordable housing," Trammell said Wednesday. "It’s a big issue in today’s climate. I’m hoping to provide support for those assets."

Trammell would not say how much he expects to spend in all, but his application to the NCIDA for assistance on the two projects in that county cited a total investment of $18.2 million between the two. He is asking for nearly $2 million in tax breaks from NCIDA and $5.9 million in tax-exempt bond financing, while expecting the state to provide another $5.3 million in affordable or low-income housing tax credits.

"It’s a good project," said NCIDA board member Wilbur Ross, who said he remembered one of the apartment complexes being built in the 1960s. "It's a very good-looking building on the outside. With this renovation work you're going to do on the inside, it will bring it up to standards."

NCIDA board members on Wednesday questioned Trammell about the specifics of his spending and financing in the application, challenging what they said seemed like excessive "soft" costs. Those are usually professional fees and similar expenses that aren't directly part of hard construction or acquisition, but were almost comparable to the total acquisition and construction costs.

"It seems a little out of line," said board member Jason Krempa, a senior vice president at Five Star Bank, who asked why soft costs were more than 20% of hard costs. "Can we get details?"

Trammell acknowledged that the acquisition costs alone for the two Niagara County properties is about $7.5 million, not the $5.2 million cited in the application, and promised to provide revised and detailed information to the board prior to its decision.

"It’s just the required costs of acquisition, capital improvements, legal fees, and interest costs," Trammell said. "It gets expensive."

The board scheduled a public hearing for Aug. 30 at 2 p.m., at Niagara Town Hall. Meanwhile, Trammell's application to the ECIDA is still in process.

Brookside consists of 15 affordable apartments in a single 16,288-square-foot building that was constructed in 1969. It’s located on 0.3 acres at 6127 North Witham Drive.

Silver Lake has two buildings built in the 1950s totaling 25,861 square feet of space, located on 1.1 acres at 8235 and 8305 Buffalo Ave., with 60 affordable apartments. The larger 16,401-square-foot building was constructed in 1956, while the second has 9,460 square feet and was built in 1958.

Trammell hopes to start work in October on what will be a two-year project, but he said he's hoping to avoid displacing residents during the process.

"I can’t promise no displacement but that is a huge effort," he said. "I have been through that. It’s disruptive to families. It’s disruptive to ownership. Unless there is something the engineers cite that would be going in and tearing piping out, I want to stay away from that."

According to his NCIDA application, the renovations would include upgrades to the building exteriors, their roofs and their HVAC systems, including electrification, as well as new windows, kitchen cabinets, baths, appliances, fixtures and landscaping.

"The whole idea is to increase the life expectancy of the asset," he said. "I want to make an investment in the neighborhood, for the residents, to make sure the assets will be here for a while."