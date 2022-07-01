 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Buffalo News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Erie County Fair
top story

Retiring Spectrum Health CEO discusses the agency's role, his future plans and getting confused with the cable company

  • 0
Spectrum Health South Buffalo Clinic ribbon cutting (copy)

In this 2021 file photo, officials open the Spectrum Health and Human Services South Buffalo location, at 2412 Seneca St.

 Photo provided by Spectrum Health
Support this work for $1 a month

When Bruce Nisbet took the helm of Spectrum Health and Human Services in 2004, the organization served Erie County, employed 120 people and posted revenue of around $7 million.

Now, as Nisbet prepares to retire Aug. 19 as Spectrum president and CEO, the agency serves seven counties, employs 380 and generates more than $32 million in revenue. 

During his tenure, Spectrum developed 24/7 Crisis and Re-stabilization Emergency Services, or C.A.R.E.S., and was designated as one of 13 certified community behavioral health clinics in New York. Nisbet, 74, also co-founded Value Network, a behavioral health care collaborative independent practice association, and Spectrum also continues to explore a partnership with Evergreen Health.

Bruce Nisbet

Bruce Nisbet is retiring as president and CEO of Spectrum Health and Human Services on Aug. 19.

After 54 years in the field, the Clarence resident said it's simply the "right time" to retire and spend time with his family. He also spoke about Spectrum's crucial role, getting confused with the cable company and his future plans:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Q: With the pandemic's toll on mental health and addiction, does that mean Spectrum's work is as important as it's ever been?

People are also reading…

A: Absolutely, I think of people dealing with the trauma of Covid, whether they've had it themselves or lost family members, and then the stress in terms of what it means to be dealing with a potentially fatal disease. Then add to it our staff, having to really navigate the same terrain for themselves and their family members, while at the same time trying to provide services to clients in need. They were really the ones who met the need and responded in just terrific ways.

Q: Was there a most amusing part of the job, like maybe sharing a name with a certain cable company?

A: Yes, yes, we were taken aback that they stole our name. [Laughs.] Particularly in the first couple years after they changed over to Spectrum, we would have people show up at our mental health clinics carrying their box and wanting to turn in their box or get calls from customers of Spectrum cable furious and calling to complain about the problems they're having with their internet and cable. So yes, we dealt with a lot of that – not so much anymore.

Q: Your wife, Patti, also recently retired from a faculty position at the University at Buffalo. Do you two plan to stay in Western New York?

A: We plan to stay. I know we're both going to be looking to do some work with refugees here in the Buffalo area and continue to find ways that we can make a meaningful difference for people.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ellicott Development explores affordable housing on East Side

Ellicott Development explores affordable housing on East Side

The development firm owned by Carl and William Paladino is hoping to create 300 to 400 units of affordable housing in the city in the next couple of years – a significant increase compared to the limited holdings it now has in that arena, said William Paladino, the company's CEO.

Planning Board backs new Elmwood Crossing zoning rules despite neighbors' misgivings

Planning Board backs new Elmwood Crossing zoning rules despite neighbors' misgivings

A request by the developers of Elmwood Crossing to amend the original planned-unit development regulation that governs the zoning for the $150 million project is being met with heightened scrutiny and concern from neighborhood residents, who worry that it could open the door for future construction and expansion on the site that is far in excess of what the current proposals entail.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News