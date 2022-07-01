Retiring Spectrum Health CEO discusses the agency's role, his future plans and getting confused with the cable company

When Bruce Nisbet took the helm of Spectrum Health and Human Services in 2004, the organization served Erie County, employed 120 people and posted revenue of around $7 million.

Now, as Nisbet prepares to retire Aug. 19 as Spectrum president and CEO, the agency serves seven counties, employs 380 and generates more than $32 million in revenue.

During his tenure, Spectrum developed 24/7 Crisis and Re-stabilization Emergency Services, or C.A.R.E.S., and was designated as one of 13 certified community behavioral health clinics in New York. Nisbet, 74, also co-founded Value Network, a behavioral health care collaborative independent practice association, and Spectrum also continues to explore a partnership with Evergreen Health.

After 54 years in the field, the Clarence resident said it's simply the "right time" to retire and spend time with his family. He also spoke about Spectrum's crucial role, getting confused with the cable company and his future plans:

Q: With the pandemic's toll on mental health and addiction, does that mean Spectrum's work is as important as it's ever been?

A: Absolutely, I think of people dealing with the trauma of Covid, whether they've had it themselves or lost family members, and then the stress in terms of what it means to be dealing with a potentially fatal disease. Then add to it our staff, having to really navigate the same terrain for themselves and their family members, while at the same time trying to provide services to clients in need. They were really the ones who met the need and responded in just terrific ways.

Q: Was there a most amusing part of the job, like maybe sharing a name with a certain cable company?

A: Yes, yes, we were taken aback that they stole our name. [Laughs.] Particularly in the first couple years after they changed over to Spectrum, we would have people show up at our mental health clinics carrying their box and wanting to turn in their box or get calls from customers of Spectrum cable furious and calling to complain about the problems they're having with their internet and cable. So yes, we dealt with a lot of that – not so much anymore.

Q: Your wife, Patti, also recently retired from a faculty position at the University at Buffalo. Do you two plan to stay in Western New York?

A: We plan to stay. I know we're both going to be looking to do some work with refugees here in the Buffalo area and continue to find ways that we can make a meaningful difference for people.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

