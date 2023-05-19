Retired Buffalo State professor creates award for nontraditional students

Ann Lupo was 23 and married with two children ages 3 and 18 months when she went back to school to get her bachelor’s degree in social studies education.

“I rode to Buffalo State College with my younger daughter on the back of my bike, worked part time at a doughnut shop and it took me 10 years to finish my degree,” she said. “No one else in any of my classes had concerns about child care, juggling family meal schedules and skipping classes to get sick kids to the pediatrician."

Decades later, Lupo, who also holds a master’s degree in bilingual secondary social studies from SUNY Buffalo State, retired from a career that recently concluded with 26 years of teaching social studies education at her alma mater.

Over those years, she often admired and related to nontraditional students, a term not yet coined when she was living it. So, as her parting gift to Buffalo State, she decided to create an award to recognize an older student who has overcome the challenges of juggling school, work and family to pursue a college degree.

“The Ann K. Lupo award goes to a non-traditional Social Studies Education student who has shown great perseverance in pursuit of their academic goals while maintaining a healthy life balance,” according to the award description.

The first recipient, Peter Martin, 40, received his social studies 7-12 post baccalaureate certificate at Buffalo State in December and has been substitute teaching high school social studies at Nichols School, where he just earned a full-time position while planning to pursue his master's degree.

Martin earned a journalism degree from Northeastern University in 2010 and worked as a sportswriter and editor in the Boston area until 2017, when he and his wife moved back to Buffalo. He was coaching rowing at Nichols while working as a freelance writer when he realized he wanted to be a teacher.

“It seemed like a lot more fun than being a reporter – no offense,” he joked.

Lupo said Martin exemplifies the kind of person she had in mind when the award was created.

“His wife supported their family so he could go back to school and he also kept up his coaching,” Lupo said. "These nontraditional students have great determination, grit and passion, and they are very motivated. For many, it's a second career ... and I thought, 'Gosh, darn it, these students should be recognized for doing this Herculean task.' "

The Lupo award comes with a cash prize – $100 – as does another award that Lupo endowed, the Kathleen Mallea Award for Excellence in Social Studies, in memory of one of her former professors.

“I’m not wealthy, and it’s not a gigantic award, but maybe it helps pay a child care bill or lets you take your significant other out to dinner,” she said. “And it’s a way to get someone up on stage and say, ‘You deserve this.’ ”

The student who won the Mallea award, Christina Harris-DiVincenzo, is also a nontraditional student who wrote that when she learned she had been nominated for an award by a faculty member and won, she wept.

“I cried because it seemed as if I had accomplished the impossible,” she wrote. “Thank you for your support, your confidence, investing in me and reaffirming dreams that I did not know I was capable of.”

Lupo, who is in remission while battling her third round of cancer, was able to attend the April 25 awards ceremony. Afterward, both students wrote her letters to tell her how much the awards meant to them.

“She taught me so much about how to approach this profession with passion, expertise and compassion," Martin said.

As for Lupo, the retired educator also took a lesson from the experience: Anyone can make a difference in someone’s life.

Alfred State offers Buffalo Promise scholarships

SUNY Alfred State has announced a new scholarship program to assist residents of East Buffalo whose neighborhood was savagely attacked by a gunman who killed 10 people at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022.

The scholarships will assist Buffalo city students, preferably from the East Side, with nontuition costs such as housing, meals and tools for those seeking applied technology degrees at Alfred's Wellsville campus or at Northland Workforce Training Center.

There is a minimum grade point average requirement to ensure that each student stays focused on their studies. The first recipients are Northland students Nasir Harris and Fernando Vega.

An online auction yielded an almost $8 million bid for the McKinley Mall, but who made it is still unknown.

A rare orange lobster landed in a Tops grocery tank, but won't wind up on anyone's dinner plate.

Beacon Communities wants to make its mark on the state by committing to a new carbon-neutral policy.

Catholic Health will open a temporary ER in Lockport until the new Lockport Memorial Hospital opens.

43North is looking for its 'next success stories' as the competition begins its ninth year.

Work to prepare the area where a new Buffalo Bills stadium will be built is in full swing. Also, more on the Bills' concessions provider switch.

A judge ruled that a subpoena of Starbucks union conversations with reporters violates labor law.

About 30 union workers at a Williamsville nursing home participated in a one-day strike.

More than 120 Western New York employees of Athenex Inc. are scheduled to lose their jobs by mid-August.

A glass-and-metal stair and elevator tower is being planned for the side of a redeveloped downtown Metro Station.

An agreement has been reached to allow Medaille University students finish their program of study at Daemen.

Medaille University will close Aug. 31 after an acquisition by Trocaire College fell through last week.

Athenex is filing for bankruptcy and is looking for a buyer by July 1.

The approval of a land purchase Tuesday would result in a $45 million building with apartments and parking next to Seneca One tower.

KeyBank has commissioned a racial equity audit to help advance its diversity, equity and inclusion priorities.

Benderson Development Co. will retain the historic Chateau Terrace house as part of proposed Amherst project.

