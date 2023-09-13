Retech Systems plans to add 40 jobs over the next decade, as part of the manufacturer's $10 million expansion into the Town of Tonawanda.

Retech makes high-tech titanium melting furnaces for customers in the aerospace, defense and medical industries. The company says it has outgrown its current headquarters at the Northland Central complex, and will add leased space in the Town of Tonawanda, on Milens Road.

Plans call for Retech to add 40 jobs by 2033 and retain 48 existing jobs. Empire State Development will provide $500,000 through its Excelsior Jobs Program if the company meets its job commitments.

The expansion will allow Retech to expand its manufacturing capabilities and warehouse current inventory, according to Empire State Development.

Retech estimates the cost of its expansion project at $10 million. That includes installing a large industrial melting furnace at the Northland site, potentially installing two additional furnaces at the Tonawanda location, and moving equipment there.

The expansion is expected to be completed in stages, with the final steps likely to be completed in early 2025.

"The new space is necessary to meet our manufacturing needs and allow the continued development of new technologies, both for Retech and our customers," said Earl Good, managing director and president.

Retech was based in California when it relocated virtually of its operations, including its headquarters, to Buffalo in 2020.

The 175 Milens Road property, near the Youngmann Memorial Highway, is owned by Uniland Development. Uniland bought the location last year from General Electric for $4.1 million.