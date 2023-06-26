Resurgence Brewing Co. has acquired Blackbird Cider Works from Barker-based Donovan Orchards.

Donovan Orchards will continue to own and operate the Buffalo Cider Hall on Chandler Street, the Lake Ontario tasting room in Barker, its commercial orchards and juice-pressing operation.

It will also launch the Donovan Orchards Estate Ciders, a brand of artisanal ciders that will be available for direct-to-consumer sale. The new brand, as well as Blackbird Ciders, will also be available at the Chandler Street and Barker locations.

The acquisition allows Resurgence to diversify its portfolio of craft beverages, and Donovan to concentrate on producing barrel-aged and artisanal ciders.

Donovan Orchards was established in 2006 by Scott Donovan and Margaret Glover when Donovan purchased a 38-acre apple orchard on Lower Lake Road in Barker. Resurgence, a production craft brewery and tap room at 55 Chicago St., was established in 2014 with its original location on Niagara Street. Today, it brews nearly 5,000 gallons of beer per week.