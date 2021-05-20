Restaurants lead growth in Buffalo Niagara's jobs in April

The restaurant and hotel industry is showing signs of life in its employment, as rising vaccination rates, the rollback of pandemic restrictions and pent-up consumer demand is paying off.
Hospitality and leisure jobs led the way in April, as private-sector employers added 9,000 jobs in the Buffalo Niagara region from a month earlier, according to new data from the state Labor Department. Half of that growth came from that one service sector, which was battered the most by the pandemic and business restrictions, particularly restaurants.
The lower unemployment rate is a sign of improvement for the region's job market, and economists expect to see hiring accelerate in the coming months.
"The warmer weather and the increase in vaccination rates is driving this increase in employment, which I expect will continue through the summer months," said Canisius College assistant economics professor Julie Anna Golebiewski. "We still have a significant hill to climb, but we’re a lot better off today than we were even last month."
At 48,300 jobs in the hospitality sector, that is the highest level of employment for those businesses since March 2020 – just as the pandemic was settling in and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo shut down almost all activity.
"That is what we expect, given the increase in economic activity that occurs when the warmer weather hits, and people are encouraged to spend the checks from the federal government, our stimulus money," Golebiewski said of the 4,400 new jobs in restaurants and hotels since a month ago.
That sector, Golebiewski said, is highly reliant on consumer spending.
"When people feel good about their prospects, they go out and spend money," she said. "And those areas really benefit from that resumed economic activity."
It’s been an uneven recession, hitting the lowest-paid workers with a sledgehammer, while white-collar workers who have the flexibility to work from home have escaped the brunt of the economic carnage.
It is similar for the rest of the employment picture. Total nonfarm jobs in the Buffalo Niagara region rose 1.7% from March to April – to 525,300 – while private-sector employment rose 2.2% to 438,400, according to the data.
Since April 2020, meanwhile, private-sector jobs are up 22.5% and are also now at their highest marks since the start of the pandemic, with 89,800 more jobs in April compared to a year earlier. All nonfarm jobs, which include private-sector and government, increased 18.7% – or 82,700 – from a year ago.
"We have at least an uptick in April from what we have seen up until now," Golebiewski said. "There is improvement, and improvement in the rate of growth, which is important."
But she cautioned not to get too excited by the year-over-year comparison, since April 2020 "was the month where we lost the most jobs." Leisure and hospitality jobs alone fell by more than half that month.
"This has not been a one-size-fits-all recession," writes David Robinson.
Golebiewski also said that the region normally adds 3,000 to 4,000 jobs between March and April. And she noted that the region is still down 7% in jobs from April 2019.
"The outlook is still positive," Golebiewski said. "April was a good month in terms of gains, but I think the rate of growth will continue to increase as we move through the summer."
The metropolitan region includes Erie and Niagara counties. Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming counties are separate, while the state counts Orleans County as part of the Rochester metro area.
Besides hospitality, the construction industry – normally the biggest gainer this time of year – added 2,000 jobs, while professional and business services generated another 1,800 positions.
Statewide, total private-sector jobs rose by 28,100 – or 0.4% – to 7.45 million from March to April, while nationwide private-sector jobs rose by 0.2%.
The state's unemployment rate fell from 8.4% in March to 8.2% in April, while the rate for areas outside of New York City dropped to 5.7% from 6.0%.