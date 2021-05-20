Restaurants lead Buffalo's job growth in April

That sector, Golebiewski said, is highly reliant on consumer spending.

"When people feel good about their prospects, they go out and spend money," she said. "And those areas really benefit from that resumed economic activity."

It is similar for the rest of the employment picture. Total nonfarm jobs in the Buffalo Niagara region rose 1.7% from March to April – to 525,300 – while private-sector employment rose 2.2% to 438,400, according to the data.

Since April 2020, meanwhile, private-sector jobs are up 22.5% and are also now at their highest marks since the start of the pandemic, with 89,800 more jobs in April compared to a year earlier. All nonfarm jobs, which include private-sector and government, increased 18.7% – or 82,700 – from a year ago.

"We have at least an uptick in April from what we have seen up until now," Golebiewski said. "There is improvement, and improvement in the rate of growth, which is important."

But she cautioned not to get too excited by the year-over-year comparison, since April 2020 "was the month where we lost the most jobs." Leisure and hospitality jobs alone fell by more than half that month.