Restaurants are back – and busy – but challenges remain

"Weekdays downtown are hit or miss because not every office is back, but I would say every week it’s up 10%," he said.

Having the Blue Jays in town has been a boost, too. Staff and players, now allowed out of their bubble, stop in often for coffee and meals.

As Public builds its staff back up, it is trying to manage expectations on wait times. It used to pride itself on serving customers in 15 minutes or less. Now, during prime lunch hours, there might be a 20-minute wait at the register to order, and a 25-minute wait for food.

"Given what we're coming out of, people are fully understanding of what’s going on. Everybody reads the news," Rayburn said.

The eatery is also dealing with higher prices and, with everyone ramping up business at the same time, out-of-stocks.

Clamshell to-go containers, for example, have been hard to come by, and have more than doubled in price. Instead of $30 for 200 pieces, they cost $65. Once supply and demand get back into balance, though, Rayburn is confident prices will come back down.

There is also mask confusion. State rules say vaccinated individuals can forgo face coverings, while unvaccinated people should continue wearing them. Though Rayburn is vaccinated, he wears a mask out of courtesy.