A year and a half after it was acquired by a deep-pocketed New York City-based firm with plans to take its urban health care model nationwide, Greater Buffalo United Association is back at work with another venture on Buffalo's West Side.

But this time, the nonprofit business that was founded by Dr. Raul Vasquez is focusing not on a medical project, but a residential one.

GBUA is planning to construct a mixed-use and mixed-income residential structure on a set of properties at 555-563, 565-569 and 571 Niagara St., which it previously acquired from investor Giles Kavanagh and now plans to combine. The overall site includes a small one-story commercial building with an existing parking lot, a vacant one-story house, a couple of grassy lots and a multifamily residence.

The project – to be built by Kelco Construction of Clarence – would be located a block or two from Prospect Park and D'Youville University, where demand for residential space is growing.

"It’s a little bit more commercial in nature, particularly with the growth of the campus at the top of the hill starting to encroach down Niagara Street," said project architect Michael Anderson of Abstract Architecture.

GBUA is part of G-Health Enterprises, an umbrella health care organization that includes a health care network, an accountable-care organization, an independent medical practice, and Urban Family Practice, which is the original medical group that Vasquez founded in 1996. Combined, the entities focus on providing health care services in the inner city, particularly on the West Side.

The nonprofit previously planned in 2021 to demolish the home and extend the parking lot to include 565 and 569, while leaving the apartment house intact at 571 Niagara. The goal had been to provide more access to GBUA's medical clinic across the street at 546 Niagara, as well as to create parking for the nonprofit's administrative offices at 563 Niagara.

But that was before G-Health Enterprises, the parent of GBUA, was acquired by CINQ Care, a health care company founded by executives from across the health care industry with a goal of addressing health disparities in minority communities by changing how health care is delivered. Led and partially financed by CEO Tony Welters, the company saw G-Health as proof that its concept can work, and wants to expand the model elsewhere.

The revised venture "will be an extension of the previous adjacent developments completed by" GBUA, Anderson said. The plans are still being developed, but he said that GBUA is "intrigued by the idea of this being both market-rate and rent-controlled."

"The number of apartments in the city – even with the number that have been added in the last couple of years – is woefully low, and this is an area of town that would benefit greatly from that," he said.

The nonprofit organization sought permission from the Buffalo Preservation Board last month to demolish the blue wood-framed, single-family house with 1,720 square feet of space at 565 Niagara in preparation for the project.

"This is the last structure that we’re requesting demolition for as part of this proposed plan," Anderson said. " Unfortunately, this little guy is kind of in the way of that development."

But the panel instead recommended against demolition, urging the city to deny the permit.

The board's opinion is advisory only, however, so GBUA can still seek a demolition permit from the city.