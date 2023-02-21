It's been 17 years since Amherst residents fought off a proposal by discount behemoth Walmart to build a superstore on a vast wooded site along Millersport Highway at Smith Road.

The land has sat unused since then, to the delight of neighbors, but that's about to change.

And some neighbors are still upset.

At least two groups have come out with petitions against the proposal for patio and townhomes that would dominate the site.

Cimato Enterprises LLC, an arm of Cimato Brothers Construction, wants to redevelop more than a third of the 67.2-acre site at 4300 Millersport into a multiphase housing and mixed-use project, to be created over several years by one or more other developers.

It would ultimately bring 122 residential units and 22,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and office space. And it could also eventually feature an unspecified future agribusiness venture that would be created in some form of a joint effort with the town.

"We’re not saying don’t build anything. We’re not saying don’t build in my backyards," said Jonathan Rich, a Smith Road resident and one of the leaders of a group calling itself Protect Amherst Wetlands & Agriculture. "We’re saying let’s make sure this makes sense in the long term."

The first phase would include 38 patio homes, seven four-unit townhome buildings and six two-unit townhome buildings, with all units built for sale by another developer. A combined second and third phase would introduce a pair of three-story mixed use buildings totaling 66,000 square feet, with 44 apartments above the retail and office space. That's a total of 139,390 square feet of residential space.

In all, that would utilize 17.2 acres of the broader site, with entrances off both Smith on the south side, nearest the patio homes, and Millersport, on the northeast side, where the mixed-use buildings would go up later. Specific details about the types and sizes of units will be determined later, as Cimato is only the site contractor and will likely sell the land to one or more builders for the actual build-to-suit construction, said project attorney Sean Hopkins.

Preliminary engineering plans by William Schutt & Associates PC of Lancaster also call for the extension of municipal water, sanitary sewer and storm utility lines into the site to connect with new stormwater management ponds and a sewer system that will be privately owned and maintained by a homeowners association. And the project would include 150 parking spaces, driveways, lighting, landscaping, and both public and private roads, with a roundabout.

The first phase of the project – expected to cost over $30 million – received site plan approval from the Amherst Planning Board last week, despite opposition from two groups of Amherst residents opposed to the loss of what they argue should be agricultural land. They said they are not against all development, but want something that would be right-sized for the land and the community around it, which currently has about 35 homes over 125 acres.

They cite concerns about additional traffic, pollution, noise and crime from adding so many additional homes – effectively tripling the density in the area. They also argue that there are significant drainage issues with the property, and they question the sewer capacity in the area.

"We are calling on the Town of Amherst to act now to serve the concerns of North Amherst," a second group, Concerned Residents of the Town of Amherst, wrote in its own petition.

And they assert that the property includes a Native American archaeological site, is a natural habitat for wildlife that must be protected and is the site of prime agricultural soil.

"It’s everyone’s responsibility to find something that suits the town’s desire to preserve agriculture and suits the neighborhood," Rich said.

Indeed, Cimato's application notes that the site includes 33.05 acres of federally regulated wetlands – of which only 0.76 acres would be disturbed, to be replaced by twice as much new wetlands. It also acknowledged the presence of animals on the land, including deer, fox, coyotes, rabbits and squirrels.

But it notes that over 41 acres of land would be preserved as open space after the project is completed. And the application also included a traffic-demand management study that evaluated conditions at seven nearby intersections, and concluded that the current infrastructure could handle the expected increase.

The Town Board – acting on a Planning Board recommendation based on the town's newly adopted comprehensive plan – rezoned the property from commercial to "traditional neighborhood development" to reduce density. Cimato sued, but lost the case. Now, though, it's bringing a project that is consistent with that comprehensive plan, Hopkins noted. It's been in the works since at least 2019, but has been going through municipal review for less than a year.

Hopkins said Cimato hopes to start work later this year, with two years for completion. The project needs various public works, highway, water and sewer permits, as well as wetlands approvals from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Meanwhile, the next two phases must still come back for site plan review.