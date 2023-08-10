The owner of the Republic Steel plant in Lackawanna announced Thursday it will "indefinitely idle" the facility's operations, leaving the future of the plant and its workers uncertain.

Grupo Simec said it will also idle operations at a Republic plant in Canton, Ohio. Between the two plants, about 500 workers will be furloughed indefinitely, Grupo Simec said.

Republic's customers will be served from Grupo Simec's plant in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

“We’re facing an extremely challenging (specialty bar quality) market in the U.S., with competitive market pricing and decreased demand,” said Jaime Vigil, a Republic Steel board member and executive adviser. “At the same time, we’ve had to deal with increasing input costs on all raw materials, consumables and labor, all as a result of the inflationary environment in the U.S. over the past year.”

In a statement, Vigil said there initially was "hope" that inflationary pressures would ease and Republic Steel would get a boost from the federal infrastructure bill in 2021 and the inflation reduction act in 2022.

"Unfortunately, neither came to fruition in a timely manner," the company said.

The number of workers impacted at the Lackawanna facility was not announced, and a company spokesman did not return messages to comment.

Mexico-based Grupo Simec makes special bar quality steel, steel wire, rebar, and commercial and structural steel long products.

Bethlehem Steel opened the plant along Route 5 on the Lackawanna-Hamburg line in the late 1970s, adding to its vast production complex. As Bethlehem faded away, the company put the bar mill up for sale in 1992, and closed it that same year after being unable to find a buyer.

New hope emerged in 1994 when Veritas Capital agreed to buy the bar mill and revived production about two years later, under the name Bar Technologies. A host of ownership changes at the mill ensued, amid trying times for U.S. steel operations marked by closings and mergers.

Industrias CH, the majority owner of Grupo Simec, acquired Ohio-based Republic in 2005. The operations' name was later changed to Republic Steel. Over a decade ago, the parent company invested about $20 million in the Lackawanna facility.

Vigil said Grupo Simec faced a long-term challenge in continuing to meet environmental standards for producing steel in Republic Steel's aging facilities. The company felt it was "most environmentally responsible" to focus its production at the Mexico plant, which became fully operational five years ago.

“This isn’t an easy decision,” Vigil said. “But we feel it’s the only way for us to continue to serve our U.S. customer base with an ongoing and reliable supply of product, including leaded steel, and to do so at a competitive price point. Ultimately, we’re responsible to our shareholders and our customers. We’re simply doing what needs to be done to meet our responsibilities.”

Representatives of the United Steelworkers union could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.