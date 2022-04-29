Report: SUNY ECC should reduce staff, physical footprint to serve students, stay viable

A consultant recommends reshaping SUNY Erie Community College by cutting faculty and administrators, discontinuing ECC’s South Campus as a “home” for programs or departments and phasing out programs with low enrollment.

The report by education consultant RPK Group confirms more cuts are likely in store for ECC’s South Campus, but does not mean ECC will shut down the Orchard Park campus completely, ECC President David Balkin said.

"Just because a program will no longer be hubbed at South Campus doesn’t mean ECC won’t continue to offer classes and programs there," Balkin said.

“The overriding message here is that a community college isn’t just its two or three campuses. It’s how we are integrated into the community,” he added. “We will always have a presence in the Southtowns, but that will change based on demand, just as our presence in the north and city will change based on student and industry needs.”

The report doesn’t contain any big surprises. Balkin and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have been talking about the need to stop the bleeding at ECC since Balkin came aboard as president in February. ECC has been suffering for years from enrollment declines that haven’t been matched by cuts to faculty, administration, staff, programs or infrastructure.

In his State of the County Address last month, Poloncarz announced a $2.5 million retirement incentive for eligible ECC faculty and administrators and stressed the need to “take substantial action now or face bankruptcy.”

“RPK isn’t sharing anything that everyone hadn’t already understood,” Balkin said. “But they have helped us by climbing through the data to ensure that our understanding was truly data-driven as opposed to anecdotal.”

The draft report also contained guidelines to help ECC assess its programs and class offerings. A final version will be published on the ECC website, ecc.edu, when completed.

ECC hired RPK Group to conduct the study of its operations and resources in December with funding from the John R. Oishei Foundation, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, M&T Foundation, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, First Niagara Foundation, Western New York Foundation and the Erie Community College Foundation.

The firm, which specializes in sustainable business modeling for higher education, found that of 50-some colleges it has worked with, SUNY ECC has the most redundancies in faculty and administration, with dozens of duplicate positions across its North, City and South campuses.

ECC currently serves less than 8,000 students, down from about 14,000 a decade ago. RPK predicts that enrollment “will not rebound to earlier peaks” but that the college should focus on improving student outcomes – retention of students and completion of their degrees – over enrollment “as ways to improve the overall financial picture.”

Balkin said the team and the county recognized the need to start taking action before RPK’s report was in; hence the retirement incentive that Poloncarz announced April 7.

Balkin has been frank about the need for layoffs at ECC before the fall semester if not enough people take the incentive. Earlier this month, he deactivated six low-performing programs at South Campus, which will be taught out to allow students to complete their degrees but are not accepting new students.

RPK’s recommendations for further changes include:

Staffing – Unify and “right-size” the college by moving away from a multicampus model with three separate administrations and staff and toward a ‘one college’ model with faculty and staff distributed based on student needs – including eliminating programs that fail to attract students.

– Unify and “right-size” the college by moving away from a multicampus model with three separate administrations and staff and toward a ‘one college’ model with faculty and staff distributed based on student needs – including eliminating programs that fail to attract students. Programming – Eliminate older programs with fewer than 30 students enrolled (on a three-year average), declining or single-digit growth and degree production below 10 per year. Monitor newer programs implemented since 2018 if they have fewer than 60 students enrolled, have declining enrollment and degree production below 20 per year.

– Eliminate older programs with fewer than 30 students enrolled (on a three-year average), declining or single-digit growth and degree production below 10 per year. Monitor newer programs implemented since 2018 if they have fewer than 60 students enrolled, have declining enrollment and degree production below 20 per year. Physical footprint – Move all program “homes” to City Campus or North Campus and reduce or reallocate staff at South Campus to reflect reduced activity there, while partnering with industry and community resources “to continue a presence in the South Towns.”

Balkin pointed to a new auto tech co-op program that allows ECC students to work for pay at two area auto dealerships, West Herr Automotive Group and Northtown Automotive Cos., as part of their degree studies as a new way to expand programs on and around South Campus to better serve industry and student needs.

He said South Campus is still home to nine programs that are open for fall enrollment, guaranteeing that students who enroll this year will be able to complete their two-year degrees. But he said ECC will be taking a hard look at class and program sizes based on the RPK guidelines.

“We are also looking at whether it makes sense to combine programs in ways to make them more effective rather than deactivating them,” Balkin said.

Balkin said the college tried for years to boost enrollment by “casting a wide net” and offering more classes at different times – resulting in more classes with fewer students, a model that allowed faculty to meet their contract requirements to teach five classes a semester, but with some classes serving only a handful of students.

“The ideal situation is that we are efficient in using our faculty,” Balkin said. “We want them to have the greatest impact possible as they are teaching.”

