Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer historically didn’t prioritize diversity and had a confusing system for handling discrimination complaints.

And some hospital employees said they had little faith hospital leadership would properly address those claims, which included racial slurs and “endemic hostility” toward employees of color.

These are among the key findings of a diversity report prepared for Roswell Park’s Board of Directors by the Cozen O’Connor law firm and kept secret since its 2022 completion.

“We conclude that substantial changes need to be made to Roswell Park's existing policies and procedures regarding the reporting process for discrimination and related complaints," the report states.

The hospital publicly shared the 43-page report on its website Thursday after rejecting two prior requests from The Buffalo News seeking the document.

Roswell Park leaders had argued the document was a privileged communication from its lawyers and stressed the need to keep confidential the statements made by hospital employees.

Officials said they decided to release the report to demonstrate transparency and to show their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Bigotry, bias and bullying has no place at Roswell Park," Board Chair Leecia Eve said during a meeting Thursday with The News' editorial board. “It is not the Roswell way. And it cannot, and it will not, be tolerated. Full stop.”

The board vote on the report’s release took place in a lengthy executive session held during a special meeting Thursday morning.

Roswell Park has paid $4.67 million to settle discrimination lawsuits, faces more complaints Fifteen lawsuits claiming employment discrimination based on gender, race or disability have been filed against Roswell Park over the last eight years. To date, The Buffalo News has found the cancer center has paid at least $4.67 million to settle six of the cases.

It’s not clear why board members reversed course. Any discussion on the question took place behind closed doors.

Eve declined to detail what changed but said every board member supported releasing the report.

The document posted to Roswell Park’s website redacts the names of employees interviewed for or referenced in the report.

Cozen O'Connor states in the opening pages that it interviewed 14 employees and reviewed thousands of pages of documents. Most pages of the report have the word "Confidential" stretched across them.

The lawyers call the system in place at the time a "well-intentioned but ineffectual patchwork quilt" of procedures for responding to discrimination complaints that wasn’t easy to follow.

Further, the report states, several current and former employees who were interviewed cited "a lack of commitment by Roswell Park's leadership to meaningfully confront issues of discrimination."

And, according to the report, the workers referred to a group of senior hospital employees, known as “untouchables,” whose members would not face consequences for reported misconduct.

The report described diversity and discrimination issues at Roswell Park as “significant and pervasive” and recommended a “structural change” to how the hospital handles them.

Roswell Park officials too often were quick to pursue mediation to address racial and gender complaints, Cozen O’Connor wrote. This tactic, according to the report, likely led more employees to file lawsuits and other external complaints because they lacked confidence their internal complaints were being taken seriously.

“This signals a lack of trust in the reporting system,” the law firm wrote. “Further, mediation does not always suit the case.”

The second half of the report dives deeper into what Cozen O’Connor described as “an apparently historical, under-prioritization of diversity and inclusion matters.”

Roswell Park spending up to $500,000 on PR firm focused on diversity, equity and inclusion Western New York's premier cancer institution is looking to hire a public relations firm to promote its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, a contract with an estimated value of $50,000 to $500,000 over a term of three to five years.

Women employees and employees of color reported “microaggression and bullying,” among other forms of discrimination, and said they feared retaliation if they lodged a complaint.

They said Black employees were called “animals”; a biracial employee was deemed “fake Black”; and an anesthesiology technologist, spotted putting on a pair of gloves, was referred to as “OJ.”

Even Black physicians said they felt “marginalized” despite their higher status at the hospital.

Recent reporting by The News and other media outlets had focused attention on issues of diversity and treatment of workers of color at Roswell Park.

Former employees had filed at least 15 lawsuits over the past eight years accusing hospital officials of racial, gender and other discrimination, a News review of state and federal court records found.

The complaints were brought by doctors, nurses and support staff at the hospital. They raised allegations of a hostile workplace environment, careers that unfairly stalled and retaliation against anyone who raised concerns.

Roswell Park has paid at least $4.67 million to settle six of the lawsuits, according to legal filings obtained through a public records request.

Hochul accepts resignation of Roswell Park board chair after racism claims against his company Michael Joseph had been on Roswell Park's board for 19 years, including the last 16 as board chair, but had recently faced a growing chorus calling for his removal from that post after his development company was hit last week with a federal racial discrimination lawsuit.

The board’s decision to seek the review of how the hospital handled discrimination complaints came in 2020, soon after the murder of George Floyd brought new attention to issues of racial justice.

Roswell Park hired Cozen O'Connor in March 2021 and the firm finished its report in April 2022.

The board, which also established a diversity committee, discussed the report behind closed doors but refused to release it publicly.

The hospital issued a public statement last August that largely skirted concerns raised by employees of color.

Five directors – including all four Black members from the time – wrote to their board colleagues blasting Roswell Park’s failure to publicly confront the issues raised in the Cozen O’Connor report.

Hospital administrators resisted releasing the report through the spring and early summer even as community and statewide leaders called on Roswell Park to act with greater transparency. For example, Dr. James V. McDonald, the new state health commissioner, said on a visit to Buffalo last month the hospital “should look long and hard” at releasing the report.

His visit came one month after Eve replaced Michael L. Joseph, the longtime board chair. Joseph resigned from the board after his development company was named in a discrimination lawsuit.

A prominent lobbyist, Eve is the first woman and first person of color to serve as Roswell Park board chair.

On Thursday, she emphasized Roswell Park already has taken steps to act on the recommendations in the report.

She noted Roswell Park hired Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney, a former deputy mayor of Buffalo, for the newly created position of senior vice president and chief diversity officer.

Eve said Rodriguez-Dabney will have the board’s full support in her work to boost diversity, equity and inclusion at the 125-year-old institution.

“I believe we can do better. We must do better. And we will do better,” Eve said.

Rodriguez-Dabney said she believes the hospital deserves credit for hiring Cozen O’Connor to closely examine its diversity challenges.

“I'm not quite sure that I can name any other organization, locally, that's done the same,” she said.

The report can be found at https://www.roswellpark.org/diversity. Visitors must watch a video from Rodriguez-Dabney before seeing the report, which can’t easily be downloaded.