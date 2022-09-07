Renovations made at NHL arenas built in early- to late-1990s

Here is what the 17 other NHL teams that, like the Buffalo Sabres, built their arenas between 1993 and ’99 have done or are planning in renovations.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Amalie Arena (1996) – Years of upgrades are highlighted by a $60 million overhaul completed in 2015, rebuilding the entrance, putting in new padded seats, removing two upper sections for a bar and adding an 11,000-square-foot outdoor party deck, climate controls, lighting and the largest video board in North America. The club level was reconstructed and loge seats and new concession stands and restrooms were added.

Colorado Avalanche: Ball Arena (1999) – There’s a proposal on the table to renovate the arena and redevelop a 55-acre area around the facility.

Montreal Canadiens: Bell Centre (1996) – A $100 million renovation project replaced seats, upgraded concourses, added restaurants and converted the Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal into a pedestrian-only street.

Nashville Predators: Bridgestone Arena (1996) – Nearly $70 million in renovations have been made since 2011, including replacement of all seats, a new bar area and service level and locker room enhancements.

Ottawa Senators: Canadian Tire Centre (1996) – A $15 million renovation in 2014 included upgrades to the club level and social gathering spots on the 100 level. The team is in talks about building a new downtown events center that would be surrounded by mixed-use development.

Washington Capitals: Capital One Arena (1997) – A $40 million renovation in 2018 replaced all seats and put in a new sound system, widened concourses, upgraded all concessions and built a new team store.

Los Angeles Kings: Crypto.com Arena (1999) – The team spent $20 million in 2016 to upgrade 170 suites and premium areas, install new lighting and sound systems and upgrade the team store. And it just announced a new set of renovations this week looking ahead.

St. Louis Blues: Enterprise Center (1994) – A $34 million renovation in 2018 included a new jumbotron, ice plant, team dressing room, concession stands, lighting and sound systems.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Florida Panthers: FLA Live (1998) – A project completed in 2013 replaced seats in the lower bowl, built Club Red center ice seating on the lower level and installed a county-funded scoreboard to acquire the 2015 NHL draft.

Anaheim Ducks: Honda Center (1993) – Upgrades made to the arena included a 15,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor entertainment space, a 250-seat full-service restaurant on the main level and an expanded team store. A state-of-the-art multimedia platform has been installed throughout the arena and a new scoreboard was added in 2015.

Carolina Hurricanes: PNC Arena (1999) – Plans are in the works for an approximately $225 million project that would extend the concourses, upgrade food and beverage options, enlarge the team store and a new roof. Also, the development of the area surrounding the arena could include office buildings, retail options and hotels.

Vancouver Canucks: Rogers Arena (1995) – The team plans to renovate locker rooms and office and workout spaces and relocate the media workroom, as well as build a permanent practice rink. A $10 million renovation project in 2014 included widening some of the concourses, adding a new Loge Club featuring 13 six-person mini-suites and four new kitchens.

San Jose Sharks: SAP Center (1993) – The team has changed out old seating, replaced outside stairways, installed a new roof with a dehumidification system and brought in new ice-making technology. Also, it expanded the team store by nearly 45%.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Scotiabank Arena (1999) – As part of a $48 million project completed in 2010, renovations were made to the atrium, video wall and outdoor plaza. Another $10 million was spent in 2015 to make additional upgrades, including a new scoreboard.

Boston Bruins: TD Garden (1995) – A $160 million upgrade from 2014 to 2019 included the addition of 1.87 million-square-foot retail, office, residential and hotel complex dubbed The Hub on Causeway that's connected to the arena and allowed for the expansion of building's footprint and atrium, with wider concourses, as well as loge and balcony space and new locker rooms.

Chicago Blackhawks: United Center (1994) – In 2017, a 190,000-square-foot addition opened, and it includes new office space for both teams, a new box office, a Bulls and Blackhawks team store and a five-story central atrium to serve as a gathering place for fans.

Philadelphia Flyers: Wells Fargo Center (1996) – A $350 million renovation created court- and rink-side luxury boxes and eliminated many in the roof and mezzanine levels. Each level of the arena, including team dressing rooms, have been renovated and widened.