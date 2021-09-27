Renovated Statler to feature 550 apartments, 600 parking spots, hotel

After decades of neglect and several years of labor to restore the grandeur of the lower floors, the rest of the Statler is coming back – including part of it as a hotel.

Just over a year after purchasing the 18-story grand dame of Buffalo's hotels, Washington developer Douglas Jemal has an ambitious plan to revive the century old complex on Niagara Square, with 550 new apartments and a range of event and meeting space. It is expected to cost between $100 million and $150 million.

He also plans to take three floors in the middle – where the original hotel rooms from the early 20th century are still intact – and restore them as a 200-room boutique hotel to serve banquet and convention needs.

Jemal's plan includes indoor parking for 600 cars, spread over the basement and the first three levels of the 800,000-square-foot building – the first time that Ellsworth Statler's flagship hotel has seen cars on the inside. That will rank it among the largest privately owned parking garages in Buffalo.

"It was a necessary thing to do for the Statler," he said. "I realize what an important driver parking is."