Renovated self-storage reopens in East Aurora

A commercial real estate advisory firm that specializes in hotel development and multifamily properties has completed a $75,000 renovation of a self-storage facility on the south end of the Village of East Aurora.
Best Brothers Development of East Aurora, owned by retired Buffalo police officer-turned-developer Larry and Mary Ann Best, acquired the former Aurora Premier Storage complex at 426 Olean Road in February, paying $552,500 to former owners Carl and Coleen DiPietro, who established the operation over three decades ago.
Built in 1988 on 1.67 acres, the 20,500-square-foot complex, now called East Aurora Storage, offers 200 external and internal units ranging in size from 5-by-5 to 10-by-30, as well as onsite parking to store cars.
