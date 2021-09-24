Removal of neon sign sparks new fight over future of Voelker's Bowling Center

The warnings are consistent with a new provision in the city code that bars building or demolition permits from being issued when a property is under review for possible designation as a local landmark. Such a temporary moratorium is supposed to last until the Council makes a final decision on the application. Only emergency work is allowed.

The new provision was adopted in January, after developer Nick Sinatra took down the historic Franks House at 184 West Utica St. in early 2020 as it was under landmark review.

The Preservation Board, with the support of the local preservationist community, had submitted a landmarking application for Voelker's earlier this year, and recommended its approval by the Council on July 8. The application was discussed in a public hearing by the Council's Legislation Committee on Sept. 14, but no final action has been taken, and the Council sent the matter back to the committee this week.

Golombek is working with Marc Romanowski, an attorney representing Voelker, to negotiate a solution, even proposing that only a small part of the building be landmarked.

"I’m just hoping we get a decent resolution," Golombek said. "I want to be fair, or as fair as possible."