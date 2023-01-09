Remember A&W restaurants? One is coming back to Western New York

A&W – the fast food chain known for its root beer that was in its heyday in the 1970s – is coming back to Western New York.

A Canadian restaurant franchisee who owns locations for several chains on both sides of the border is planning to open a Moe's Southwest Grill inside the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel and the region's first A&W Restaurant – both on Rainbow Boulevard in the heart of the Cataract City.

And Muhammad Shoaib and his wife, Hina Qureshi, are betting that the popularity of the two brands in support of local tourism will be enough to justify tax breaks from Niagara County for each of the retail projects.

"It will be a fantastic opportunity for the tourist section of the business," Shoaib wrote in dual applications to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, as he seeks $173,000 in combined relief for the $1.74 million developments.

Shoaib owns several Papa John's and Church's Texas Chicken franchises in the U.S. and Canada.

In the bigger of the two ventures, Shoaib's Burger Factory Niagara Falls plans to renovate the 40-year-old single-story building at 303 Rainbow – formerly a run-down souvenir shop at the corner of Third Street, and previously the Daredevil Museum – into a 2,155-square-foot restaurant, under the "famous A&W national franchise chain," according to his application.

"The limited options available in the downtown corridor do not meet the demands of the tourist community," he wrote. "This project will help remedy this issue while also signaling to other notable brands that Niagara Falls is a viable and desirable retail location."

A&W, which had 2,400 restaurants across the United States at its peak in 1974, has gone through several ownership and format changes since the 1980s. It now has about 600 U.S. restaurants, including seven in New York, the closest in Oswego and Corning.

Shoaib already owns the land for the $1.23 million A&W project, and is asking the NCIDA for a five-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property that will save him $112,077, along with a $30,000 break on sales taxes. He projects in the application that the new restaurant will create 16 new jobs within three years.

A&W Restaurants, which began in June 1919 with a road-side root beer stand in Lodi, Calif., is a fast-food chain known for its hamburger, draft root beer and root beer floats. Owned by A Great American Brand, it's based in Lexington, Ky., and was named for founders Roy W. Allen and Frank Wright. The company has been franchising since 1925, making it one of the earliest to do so.

In the second project, under Niagara Falls International Cuisine, Shoaib and Qureshi would open a Moe's Southwest Grill restaurant in 5,000 square feet of leased space at the Wingate. The four-story hotel is located at 333 Rainbow, at the corner of Fourth Street, and wants to lure Moe's as another affordable family dining option for tourists, Shoaib wrote.

"Currently, there is an absence of places for tourists to dine when visiting Niagara Falls; in turn, visitors leave the area, resulting in lost revenue to the local municipalities," Shoaib wrote. "Recognizable brands, such as Moe's, will help keep visitors in the downtown area longer and offer them a better overall experience."

Moe's has nine restaurants in the Buffalo Niagara region.

Shoaib is asking for $29,600 in sales tax breaks, while pledging to create 14.5 new full-time equivalent jobs within three years.