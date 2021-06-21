Related Companies seeks $3M in tax breaks for Amherst affordable housing renovations

One of the nation's largest multifamily real estate developers plans to buy and renovate four affordable housing complexes in Amherst with over 1,000 apartments in a series of transactions totaling $155 million.
And it wants the Amherst Industrial Development Agency to chip in with nearly $3 million in sales tax breaks to make the projects work.
New York City-based Related Companies – owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross – intends to "preserve and improve existing affordable housing in the Town of Amherst for current and future residents," according to its applications to the IDA.
All four are complexes built as far back as 1946 that have "never undergone a substantial rehabilitation" since they were constructed, according to the application. They are "well-maintained," but now have "physical needs that require significant capital investment," Related said. Three are all or partially Section 8 housing, with federal subsidies.
In each case, Related said it plans to invest $45,000 to $50,000 per unit on the renovations. All four projects would be financed with 4% low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bonds from the New York State Housing Finance Agency.
It expects to complete the property purchases and begin renovations in the third quarter, with completion over 12 to 18 months. No tenants will be displaced during construction, Related said.
The properties include:
• Princeton Court Apartments, at 165 Princeton Ave., with 304 apartments in 24 two-story buildings. The project was constructed in 1949, on 15.7 acres, and includes 48 studio apartments, 109 one-bedroom units and 147 two-bedroom apartments, plus a one-story laundry building. The total investment is $46.3 million, but only $11 million of that qualifies for tax breaks of $962,500.
• Parkside Houses Apartments, at 925 Robin Road, with 180 units in 33 two-story buildings. The community was built in 1974 on 11.36 acres, and includes 44 one-bedroom units, 78 two-bedroom apartments, 48 three-bedroom apartments and 10-four-bedroom units. The total investment is $25.1 million, but only $6.5 million is eligible for tax breaks, totaling $568,750.
• Brewster Mews Apartments, at 910-937 and 501-511 Robin and 170-192 Little Robin. It has 216 apartments for seniors aged 62 and older or those who are disabled, in 19 two-story buildings. It was built in 1978 on 14.8 acres, and includes 198 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom units. The total investment would be $34.4 million, with $6 million eligible for tax breaks totaling $525,000.
• Oxford Village Townhomes, at 42 Oxford Ave., with 316 two-bedroom apartments in 68 two-story brick-and-wood buildings, plus a parking garage. The total investment would be $49.3 million, but only $10.5 million qualifies for tax breaks of $918,750.
The firm plans to sign new regulatory agreements to keep the units affordable for residents earning no more than 60% of the area median income for at least 30 more years. Sixteen units at Princeton Court, 10 at Brewster Mews and nine at Parkside also will be adapted for handicapped accessibility.
The Amherst IDA has scheduled public hearings for each of the four projects at 8:30 a.m. July 1. Related said it also expects to obtain a payment in lieu of taxes arrangement from the Town of Amherst, separate from the IDA.