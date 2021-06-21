Related Companies seeks $3M in tax breaks for Amherst affordable housing renovations

One of the nation's largest multifamily real estate developers plans to buy and renovate four affordable housing complexes in Amherst with over 1,000 apartments in a series of transactions totaling $155 million.

And it wants the Amherst Industrial Development Agency to chip in with nearly $3 million in sales tax breaks to make the projects work.

New York City-based Related Companies – owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross – intends to "preserve and improve existing affordable housing in the Town of Amherst for current and future residents," according to its applications to the IDA.

All four are complexes built as far back as 1946 that have "never undergone a substantial rehabilitation" since they were constructed, according to the application. They are "well-maintained," but now have "physical needs that require significant capital investment," Related said. Three are all or partially Section 8 housing, with federal subsidies.

In each case, Related said it plans to invest $45,000 to $50,000 per unit on the renovations. All four projects would be financed with 4% low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bonds from the New York State Housing Finance Agency.