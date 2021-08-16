Rejected appraisal, litigation create hurdles for Lawrence apartment project

Foes of a proposed new apartment complex on the edge of the Fruit Belt neighborhood are pinning their hopes on a pending appeals court ruling going their way, but the project developer is hoping to move forward with his plan as soon as he can overcome a separate, unexpected hurdle from the Common Council.
Timothy LeBoeuf's Symphony Property Management had planned to already be in construction by now on the Lawrence, a new 133-unit market-rate apartment building that would front on both Michigan Avenue and Maple Street.
Located at 983 Michigan, the Lawrence project calls for a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments in a pair of long buildings along Michigan Avenue and Maple Street.
The H-shaped complex at 983 Michigan would feature a five-story building along that street and a four-story building on Maple, with a small connection in between in the middle of the block. It would be located directly across from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the rest of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus – whose employees would be a core target for the apartment leasing.
After a lot of back-and-forth discussion, multiple revisions and some community resistance, the $25 million project surged over its last municipal hurdle more than a year ago, when the Zoning Board of Appeals granted seven variances, including for height and width along the street. It was then approved by the city Planning Board.
But instead of starting work, LeBoeuf recently had to obtain one-year extensions on those approvals while he fought a lawsuit filed by neighbors and project opponents seeking to overturn the ZBA's decision. He's also still working on obtaining financing for the project, which has been held up because of Covid-19 complications and concerns. LeBoeuf did not respond to requests for comment.
The lawsuit argues that the Buffalo Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals disregarded the city's Green Code.
Symphony and the city eventually won the first round of litigation in court, after a State Supreme Court justice dismissed the challenge. But the plaintiffs – led by Fruit Belt resident and advocate Elverna Gidney – have filed an appeal to the Fourth Department in Rochester, with written responses due from Symphony by Sept. 7, and an expected hearing in January.
That won't necessarily stop Symphony, since Gidney and her attorney, Arthur Giacalone, have not sought an injunction to block the project.
"My clients are continuing to proceed," Symphony attorney Marc A. Romanowski said.
Now, though, there's another problem. Symphony had already purchased 15 parcels it needed for the project four years ago, but it still had one remaining property to acquire – a small 0.06-acre lot at 244 Maple St. That property, a narrow strip measuring 25 feet by 100 feet, lies in the middle of the project site, surrounded on three sides by other Symphony-owned land. "It's incredibly small," Romanowski said.
It's also owned by the city, and Symphony had negotiated an agreement with the city's Real Estate Division to acquire the property through LOBLO Apartments LLC for $9,150, based on an independent appraisal at the time. That price was already higher than what Symphony initially proposed, which Romanowski said was about $6,000, and was supported by the city's Appraisal Review Board – subject to final approval by the Common Council.
Timothy LeBoeuf thought he might get his purchase offer approved last week, but the Common Council had other ideas.
Subsequently, however, project opponents became aware that Symphony had paid as much as $125,000 in private-party deals for some of the other individual vacant parcels in the Fruit Belt. They complained vociferously that the developer should not be able to get the final piece it needs without paying a comparable amount to the city.
Common Council members, led by Council President Darius Pridgen, whose district includes the Fruit Belt, heard those objections, and unanimously rejected the proposed sale on July 20, sending it back to the Real Estate Division for renegotiation.
"I thought it was important to look out for the taxpayers," Pridgen said. "That property must be reappraised, and must be sold at a fair market value."
Pridgen said city officials explained to the Council that appraisals are based on prices of comparable but closed sales, not deals that are under contract but still pending. At the time the earlier appraisal was completed for $9,150, the higher-priced transactions for several of Symphony's purchases had not yet closed, so they couldn't be considered.
But now that he has been made aware of the prices and closing dates of all of the properties involved in the Symphony project, Pridgen said, "I can't in good conscience approve a sale for $9,000 when other properties purchased for the project were purchased for $100,000."
He added that the Council did not object to the sale itself or the Lawrence project, but only the price for the one property.
Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Planning, said a new appraisal is being submitted to the review board. Once a new agreement is reached – ideally within a month, Romanowski said – the sale would come back to the Council before it can be approved.
"We’re in a bit of unchartered territory, because normally the Common Council just accepts the Appraisal Review Board’s value, and that’s the path we followed," Romanowski said. "So it’s just a matter of working out an agreed value. We’re certainly willing to consider an amount over the $9,000."