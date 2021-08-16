Rejected appraisal, litigation create hurdles for Lawrence apartment project

Foes of a proposed new apartment complex on the edge of the Fruit Belt neighborhood are pinning their hopes on a pending appeals court ruling going their way, but the project developer is hoping to move forward with his plan as soon as he can overcome a separate, unexpected hurdle from the Common Council.

Timothy LeBoeuf's Symphony Property Management had planned to already be in construction by now on the Lawrence, a new 133-unit market-rate apartment building that would front on both Michigan Avenue and Maple Street.

+2 Lawsuit against Symphony Management's Lawrence project to proceed to court Located at 983 Michigan, the Lawrence project calls for a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments in a pair of long buildings along Michigan Avenue and Maple Street.

The H-shaped complex at 983 Michigan would feature a five-story building along that street and a four-story building on Maple, with a small connection in between in the middle of the block. It would be located directly across from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the rest of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus – whose employees would be a core target for the apartment leasing.

After a lot of back-and-forth discussion, multiple revisions and some community resistance, the $25 million project surged over its last municipal hurdle more than a year ago, when the Zoning Board of Appeals granted seven variances, including for height and width along the street. It was then approved by the city Planning Board.