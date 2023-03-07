Daniel P. Reininga will retire as CEO of Lake Shore Bancorp on Friday, instead of waiting until mid May as previously planned, according to a regulatory filing.

Reininga has served as the bank's CEO since 2011. His accelerated departure as CEO and a director of the Dunkirk-based bank comes after a federal regulator's order last month took Lake Shore to task over "unsafe and unsound" business practices.

Describing Lake Shore as being “in troubled condition,” the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank was in “substantial noncompliance” with a previous formal written agreement, and cited it for deficiencies in information technology security, risk governance, management oversight and anti-money-laundering efforts.

The OCC's order focused on deficiencies in the bank's governance and practices, and not Lake Shore's financial health. But the order followed a written agreement between the bank and the OCC last year that criticized the bank over its technology compliance and governance, and called for ensuring that the bank had competent management in place in several areas.

Reininga announced in December that he planned to retire as CEO on May 17, when the bank holds its annual shareholders meeting. That announcement followed appointments the bank made to beef up its leadership team, addressing gaps cited in the written agreement. Lake Shore's board said it would conduct a national search for Reininga's replacement.

Lake Shore has suspended quarterly dividend payments to shareholders "in order to focus the capital resources of the bank on addressing the operational, compliance and governance deficiencies described in the order."

A Lake Shore spokesman did not respond to a request for an interview on Tuesday afternoon. The regulatory filing did not explain Reininga's reasons for retiring earlier than planned.

Reininga was named an outside director of the bank in 1994. In 2010, he was appointed chief operating officer.

Jeffrey Werdein, 56, was named interim principal executive officer of the bank. He has served as executive vice president of commercial development since 2014.

In 2018, Werdein was awarded an unusual incentive: if he is still with Lake Shore as of March 29, 2028, he will receive a payment of $1.4 million. The deal was described as a retention agreement, recognizing his contributions and giving him an incentive to stay with the bank for the long term.

Lake Shore, which has 11 branches in Chautauqua and Erie counties, reported net income of $5.7 million in 2022, down 8% from the year before.