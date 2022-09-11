Rehab costs for Lockport's historic post office project soar amid Covid delays, price hikes

The Covid-19 pandemic, construction delays and soaring materials costs have driven up the price of Iskalo Development Corp.'s rehabilitation of the Historic Post Office Building in Lockport by nearly half, prompting the Williamsville-based developer to pursue more tax breaks from Niagara County.

Iskalo is renovating the 118-year-old building at the corner of East Avenue and Elm Street into a multi-tenant facility, with both commercial and retail users. The developer bought the 31,000-square-foot building in 2015 for $300,000, and began construction work on the project in May 2021.

The project is now nearly 70% complete, but Iskalo officials recently realized that their original cost estimates are woefully out of date, as they were calculated in July 2020, before construction drawings were finalized and contractor bidding occurred, according to a letter to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency from Iskalo Executive Vice President David Chiazza.

Since then, he explained, the project has suffered from Covid-19 pandemic impacts, such as labor shortages, delays or unavailability of construction materials, and sharp price hikes in the cost of certain materials, such as structural steel, electrical conduit and wiring, plumbing and HVAC piping, drywall and asphalt.

There's also been "an above normal number of unforeseen conditions with respect to the historic building that have required redesign and rebidding of some of the rehabilitation work," Chiazza added.

So what had been estimated two years ago at $4.1 million for construction alone has now risen 44%, to $5.9 million. It was $4.62 million a year ago. And that doesn't include more than $1.9 million in non-construction expenses as part of the overall project.

Meanwhile, the company has already used $124,000 in sales tax benefits, out of the maximum of $164,000 that was approved by the NCIDA in September 2020. Since it expects to exceed that cap, it's now asking the NCIDA to increase that abatement to a maximum of $236,000, based on its new estimates.

The NCIDA will consider the request when it meets Wednesday.

Additionally, an Ontario green-energy company that is planning a new community solar project in the Town of Lewiston now wants the agency to support the $9.145 million project with a package of tax breaks.

Saturn Solar, through its Kilmer Solar LLC, intends to construct a 5-megawatt solar farm using 33 acres of vacant land at 4616 Townline Road that it will lease for the project. The company – which owns and operates green-energy projects throughout Canada, Turkey and the United States – has already received environmental, site-plan and special-use permit approvals from the town, and expects to spend six months to a year on construction.

Project costs include $3.625 million for construction and improvements and $5.15 million for equipment purchases.

Saturn Solar negotiated a separate property tax abatement schedule with town officials, but is asking for $271,566 in tax abatements from the NCIDA – $209,833 for sales taxes and $61,733 for mortgage recording taxes.

NCIDA will review the application this week.