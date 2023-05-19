The Buffalo Niagara region's job count increased in April by 2.1% from a year ago.

"We've seen a steady increase of workers back into the labor force," said Timothy Glass, the state Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.

But "help wanted" signs at businesses remain plentiful, as employers try to fill job vacancies.

The state Department of Labor on Wednesday reported the region gained 11,400 jobs from a year ago. On a percentage basis, its 2.1% increase trailed only the gains of Glens Falls, New York City and Syracuse. And it was the region's best year-over-year increase since January.

The region's increase was virtually the same as the state's 2.3% job gain.

Glass said the latest job increase for the Buffalo Niagara region continued a pattern seen over the past several months.

"We're trending in the right direction – that's what we've been doing," he said.

Employers have long been trying to bring more workers off the sidelines to fill openings. Glass said that problem persists, as reflected in the "help wanted" signs visible in the windows of restaurants and grocery stores, among other businesses.

"They're (offering) $15, $16 an hour, and that's higher than the minimum wage, which is currently $14.20 in this area," Glass said. "That definitely demonstrates there is still a need for workers."

The hiring push indicates the region's job gains could go even higher, if employers succeed in bringing aboard more new hires.

A recent Siena Research College Research Institute survey found that 34% of Western New York CEOs were planning to increase the size of their workforce, while only 10% were planning to shrink their workforce.

Meanwhile, total wages across the region have been rising since the end of the pandemic lockdowns.

With warmer weather on the way and colleges wrapping up the semester, more students will be entering the workforce, Glass said.

Jobs in areas such as construction, tourism and recreation typically pick up at this time of year.

Some other takeaways from the latest Labor Department figures:

• The region's employment in April was 549,700, the highest total since December 2022.

• Buffalo Niagara's employment grew by 4,100 from March.

• The region's private-sector job increased by 2.2% from a year ago.

• Among some notable categories, manufacturing employment in the region increased 2.8% in April from a year ago. Construction jobs increased 2.4% and leisure and hospitality jobs were up 4.1%, while finance and insurance jobs declined 3.4%.

• The U.S. government recently lifted the last of the Covid-era restrictions on Canadians visiting the United States. As of May 11, Canadians no longer must be vaccinated against the virus to cross into the U.S. Removing that requirement could lead to a greater flow of Canadian tourists and shoppers into the Buffalo Niagara region.

"We need their dollars, and we have shown in the past that they are significant and help this region," Glass said.