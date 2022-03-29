Regional Transportation Council to hold public forum on Goodell Street improvements

The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council will hold a public meeting this Thursday about its Goodell Street Corridor Improvement Study.

The regional transit planning organization is studying how to make Goodell Street more pedestrian-friendly – and less of a barrier between downtown Buffalo and the Medical Campus – by making changes to the design and traffic flow of Goodell from the end of the Kensington Expressway to Pearl Street and back along Tupper Street.

The agency will hold the forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, on the first floor of the Educational Opportunity Center at 555 Ellicott St. The program will begin with a presentation at 6 p.m., followed by workshop activities to engage the public and obtain input.

A remote option is also available to register to participate via Zoom. The agency can be reached by phone at 716-856-2026.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.