Regional Transportation Council to hold public forum on Goodell Street improvements
Goodell Street (copy)

A pedestrian crosses the four lanes of Goodell Street at Ellicott Street.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council will hold a public meeting this Thursday about its Goodell Street Corridor Improvement Study.

The regional transit planning organization is studying how to make Goodell Street more pedestrian-friendly – and less of a barrier between downtown Buffalo and the Medical Campus – by making changes to the design and traffic flow of Goodell from the end of the Kensington Expressway to Pearl Street and back along Tupper Street.

The agency will hold the forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, on the first floor of the Educational Opportunity Center at 555 Ellicott St. The program will begin with a presentation at 6 p.m., followed by workshop activities to engage the public and obtain input.

A remote option is also available to register to participate via Zoom. The agency can be reached by phone at 716-856-2026.

