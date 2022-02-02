Regional transit planners consider revamp of Goodell, Tupper, Pearl

The study also will explore what to do with the portion of Pearl that wraps around from Main to Tupper, and then from Tupper back to the 33. Those sections may need to be adjusted if Goodell is changed. Tupper is already mostly two-way, except for a short one-way section east of Ellicott.

The review also will consider the section of highway from the Jefferson Avenue exchange to Goodell, since opposing traffic would have to be separated if Goodell became two-way.

"Everything’s on the table at this point," Davis said.

The yearlong study will be conducted by civil engineering firm C&S Cos., along with Watts Engineers. The cost of the study – less than $100,000 – will be covered by funds from the Regional Transportation Council, but the state DOT has approved $6 million in funding for the project itself, starting in June 2024, using state Highway Safety Improvement Program funds.

Davis said input will be sought from stakeholders and special interests in that area, and a pair of public meetings will be held in late spring and late summer for broader community input.

This isn't the first time the subject of changing Goodell has come up. It was mentioned in downtown plans as far back as the Queen City Hub in 2003 and more recently in a May 2017 Central Business District North Transportation Study. Medical Campus leaders have also advocated for changes, as has the nonprofit Buffalo Place, which manages the downtown business improvement district.

