Regional bank stocks, including M&T Bank and KeyBank, endured a wild ride Monday, feeling the fallout from investors nervous about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the weekend.

M&T Bank's shares fell as much as 8.6% in morning trading, but rebounded to close down 3.4%, at its lowest price since December 2020. KeyBank's stock plunged as much as 38% during the worst of the morning sell-off before bouncing back some to close down 27% for the day, at its lowest closing price since May 2020.

The gyrations in share prices followed a spate of bad news from the banking industry over the past few days, with regional banks across the country feeling the ripple effect.

Regulators closed down SVB, based in Santa Clara, Calif., and seized its deposits. It was the largest banking failure since the financial crisis of 2008. And on Sunday, state regulators closed down New York City-based Signature Bank and took control of its assets.

Another California-based bank, First Republic, saw its shares plunge a whopping 62% on Monday, and was a focus of attention after the shutdown of SVB and Signature. The sharp decline came even after First Republic said it had strengthened its finances with cash from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase.

John Wilcox, who teaches economics and finance at SUNY-Buffalo State and tracks the banking industry at SUNY Buffalo State University, said banks such as SVB and Signature faced "relatively unique challenges" that make them different from other regional banks.

"But when it gets into the national news that there's a run on a bank and a bank is failing, we call it contagion," Wilcox said. "That lack of faith gets transmitted throughout the entire system."

SVB's deposit base was concentrated in the startup world, making it sensitive to volatility in that sector, Wilcox said. Signature had close ties to companies involved in cryptocurrency, which was rocked by the implosion of FTX.

In contrast, Wilcox said, regional banks like M&T and Key "are much more diversified, intentionally so, for this exact reason," he said. "One of the byproducts of getting bigger, having a geographic spread and taking on different types of clients is having this diversification. You may have elements of your portfolio that are at risk, but most of your portfolio is fine."

Another distinction: SVB's branches are concentrated in Silicon Valley, while Key and M&T have branches spread across multiple states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. That diversifies their deposit base in another way, Wilcox said.

Even with the steps the Federal Reserve took to protect depositors at the two banks that collapsed, it can be difficult to "completely undo the psychological change that has happened in the banking sector," wrote Eric Compton, a strategist with DBRS Morningstar.

With uncertainty rising, "deposits are still more likely to flow to global systemically important banks in future, and no bank can survive if enough depositors flee," Compton wrote. "The current situation is bad for banks in general, and worst for regional banks."

The most pressure is on the regional banks one or two steps below in size of the massive, “too-big-to-fail” banks that helped take down the economy in 2007 and 2008. Silicon Valley Bank was the nation's 16th biggest bank, based on assets, according to the Federal Reserve. M&T ranks 19th and KeyBank is 20th.

“So far, it seems that the potential problem banks are few, and, importantly, do not extend to the so-called systemically important banks,” analysts at ING said.

Anthony Ogorek, president of Ogorek Wealth Management, said one of the surprises of SVB's collapse is that it wasn't considered a systemically important bank.

"Obviously, it was, when you look at the fallout from its demise," he said.

On Monday, government officials sought to tamp down fears about the woes at SVB and Signature spreading to other financial institutions.

President Biden insisted the financial system was on solid ground.

"Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe, your deposits are safe," he said.

And Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted: "Bank branches are open today, and New Yorkers should have confidence that their money is secure, wherever they have chosen to bank."

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst with Bankrate.com, said what happened on Sunday was more significant than those public remarks. That's when the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Treasury Department released a joint statement that even uninsured depositors at SVB and Signature will be protected, and customers' money would be available to them.

"That curtails any need for a bank run, and it protects the account holders – the consumers, and business that put their money in the bank – so it would be there when they need it," he said.

The FDIC guarantees customers' deposits up to $250,000. But in the case of these two collapses, the FDIC has pledged to pay back depositors in full, using a fund that comes from fees paid by the banking industry, not from taxpayer dollars.

By taking that unusual step, "you put a stop on the big part of the contagion, because you don't have to run the bank to get your money out if you have over $250,000," Wilcox said.

"Any other bank that gets in trouble like this is probably going to get the same treatment," he added.

News wire services contributed to this report.