About $4 million worth of state workforce development grants are flowing to organizations serving Western New York.

Statewide, the Office of Strategic Workforce Development awarded a total of $11 million in grants to 17 projects through the third round of the Workforce Development Capital and Pay for Performance programs.

SUNY Jamestown Community College was awarded two Pay for Performance operating grants, worth a combined $1.04 million, and two workforce development capital grants, worth $531,450, for a total of about $1.6 million.

JCC will use the funds to expand its existing Industrial Maintenance Technician and Machining programs, and to develop up to 14 new tech and manufacturing certificate pathways.

Goodwill Industries of Western New York was awarded $862,500 for its Goodskills Career Builder program, to prepare workers from underrepresented populations for further training and career opportunities in technology and manufacturing.

The other grant recipients are: Trocaire College, CaHill Resources and the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology. CaHill serves Western New York as well as Central New York, the Capital region and Long Island.

The projects for Western New York were coordinated through the Western New York Manufacturing and Tech Workforce Coalition.