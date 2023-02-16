The nonprofit developer that had planned to buy and redevelop the former Silver Creek School into 47 affordable senior apartments is pulling out of the project because of a big increase in the cost of the renovation project.

Region Nine Housing Corp., a real estate and investment spinoff from the United Auto Workers Region 9 labor union, said it's scrapped the project after concluding that available grants, tax credits and tax credit rental limits could not meet the costs associated with converting the school building into affordable homes for seniors.

"We are very disappointed that we will not be moving ahead with this project," said Region Nine Director of Development Mark Comroe. "We have put our hearts and souls into this and were very committed to seeing it to fruition."

Region Nine of New Brunswick, N.J., had planned to spend $24 million to buy and renovate the dilapidated former school, which has been vacant since 1978. Located at 58-62 Main St. in Silver Creek, the three-story former high school was already in bad condition two years ago, when the nonprofit unveiled its project and sought tax breaks from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

At the time, parts of the roof and the right side of the 81-year-old brick building were already deteriorating and collapsing. Region Nine Housing had planned to convert the 57,070-square-foot building into 46 one-bedroom and one two-bedroom apartment for low- and very-low income seniors, age 62 and up.

The project had received a $4.4 million federal grant, a $1 million grant through the village and other state support and tax credits. But officials couldn't make the numbers work, even though the nonprofit committed not to take any development fees or other money from the project.

“As someone who has championed the transformation of the old Silver Creek School into affordable senior housing for more than a decade, I am disappointed at this turn of events. However, I fully understand why the growing costs to renovate this deteriorated building ultimately made the project financially unworkable,” said state Sen. George M. Borrello, R-Jamestown.

The property was formerly owned by the estate of John G. Sack, but the county took it over through a tax foreclosure. Officials now plan to seek another developer to take on the project, using the studies and evaluations that Region Nine conducted and offered to share.

“We will continue to do everything in our power, including offering technical assistance and incentives, to find another developer who can bring this project, or some form of this project, to fruition," said CCIDA CEO Mark Geise. "You can imagine how disappointing it is to work on a project for many years, and then have it not work out in the end. I am still hopeful that we can find a developer to step in and make the project a reality."