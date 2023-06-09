Two Western New York congressmen like the chances of the area being designated as a national tech hub, which could come with up to $75 million in investment from the federal government.

One of the main reasons – Buffalo is going at the application process as a region, along with the Rochester and Syracuse areas.

Congressmen Brian Higgins, a Democrat, and Nick Langworthy, a Republican, are working together to call on the U.S. Economic Development Agency to choose Western and Central New York for the Tech Hub designation.

They anticipate being one of the only applicants that brings together not just a city, but a region to be considered as part of the program.

A focus of the application will be to push the region as a potential leader in the expansion of U.S.-manufactured computer chips, following the recent announcement of Micron's $100 billion investment in its Syracuse manufacturing site.

The EDA will designate about 20 regional Tech Hubs across the country, awarding them an initial $500,000 each, and then whittle that down to about five to 10 for the phase two grants, worth up to between $50 million and $75 million.

“We’re very serious about the viability of this application,” Higgins said. “There are many attributes here that are unique to this region that distinguish us from other applications. We have every reason to expect that we will be successful.”

The application has not only brought together Upstate politicians and leaders in manufacturing, but also universities – such as the University at Buffalo, University of Rochester and Cornell University, foundations, various larger entities and supply chain companies from throughout the region. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, has long backed a tech hub for the region.

“We bring an awful lot of firepower together,” Langworthy said. “This is very unique to bring this many stakeholders to the table.”

They say the move would be a catalyst for business, job opportunity and training more skilled workers in Upstate New York. It is also another effort to help accelerate the incremental growth of advanced manufacturing in Buffalo, helping to put the area on the forefront of emerging technologies. That includes the semiconductor space.

“This investment would help build out semiconductor capacity along the Thruway corridor even further,” Langworthy said. “The designation of our region as a Tech Hub is the investment that can transform our manufacturing economy and … help put Western New York back on the industrial map, where it belongs.”

Along with Rep. Joe Morelle from Rochester, the congressmen have hosted several joint discussions with stakeholders to coordinate planning for submitting the application, and met last year with Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandro Castillo, who heads the EDA, to better understand program priorities and elevate awareness about what this region offers. The application is due Aug. 15.

The meeting with Castillo also included senior management at the EDA that will review these applications and make a final decision.

Higgins said that with Buffalo’s history of manufacturing and abundance of surrounding fresh water, it gives them an advantage in infrastructure and positions the area to be a part of this program, established under the CHIPS and Science Act.

“What they want in the end is to be successful with this program so they’re not going to invest in regions that are not ready. Buffalo is ready,” Higgins said.

Higgins and Langworthy met Friday at the proposed future site for the Larkin Workforce Training Center, located in the Larkin Center of Commerce. The employer-led center is being proposed as a resource to provide entry-level manufacturing workers with skills and apprenticeships to help advance their careers. The region’s designation as a Tech Hub would provide a huge lift for advancing the training center.

Local manufacturer Tapecon and other industry partners are helping plan the training center. Located within the Larkin Center of Commerce, Tapecon manufacturers flexible electronic circuitry, which is one of the key technologies that the Tech Hub program seeks to advance.

Tapecon President Steve Davis said building owner James Cornell has been supportive in earmarking up to 25,000 square feet of first floor space in the Larkin Center of Commerce for supporting various employer sectors at the training center.

“The reality is that most employers are always checking the workforce development box as the biggest issue they have in terms of growth, retention or building skillsets within their organization,” Davis said. “So, incumbent worker training is a big need for employers in the region.”

The region’s application also will build off Micron’s recent announcement that the company plans to invest up to $100 billion in a semiconductor factory in Clay, NY.

The U.S. makes just 10% of the world’s semiconductors – it used to make around 40%, Higgins said.

Building a strong U.S. supply chain will make the country less reliant on foreign entities such as China, Langworthy said.

“We have to be prepared to meet that moment and capture that spinoff, and we have so many things going for us here to do it,” he said.