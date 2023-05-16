The longtime leader of Western New York BloodCare is retiring at the end of May.

Laurel Reger will retire as executive director after 11 years of leading the nonprofit diagnostic and treatment center in Buffalo that serves those with blood disorders.

Under Reger, WNY BloodCare grew its patient volume, expanded its services and fostered a strong partnership with University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

"While I will miss my colleagues and the great work we have done over the years, I am very confident in the team at WNY BloodCare and their ability to expand the delivery of services and the footprint of this organization," Reger said in a statement Tuesday.

Her successor is Thomas Greico, previously the director of operations for Mount St. Mary's Hospital and a health care consultant with Freed Maxick.

WNY BloodCare was founded as the Hemophilia Center of WNY in 1969 within the E.J. Meyer Memorial Hospital, now Erie County Medical Center. The organization, which serves patients across Western New York's eight counties, rebranded in 2018 as part of its move to a location across from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

According to the organization's most recent annual report, WNY BloodCare reported gross operating revenue of $28.1 million in 2021, which was up from $16.5 million in 2016. Over that same time frame, patient visits increased from 662 in 2016 to 1,046 in 2021, the report notes.

The organization also has tightened its relationship with UB, notably in 2019 when WNY BloodCare provided more than $1.5 million to fund the Robert Long Career Development Award and Rosemary Holmberg Hemostasis and Thrombosis Clinical Fellowship.

While the Robert Long Career Development Award invests in a junior-physician scientist dedicated to conducting advanced research in the field, the fellowship provides one to two years of training in advanced medical management of patients with complex bleeding and thrombotic disorders.

The organization expanded its relationship with UB last year with funding for the Interprofessional Education Program.

"Laurie's leadership has been integral in building a strategic partnership between the University at Buffalo and WNY BloodCare," said Dr. Allison Brashear, dean of the Jacobs School. "Our collaborations are addressing the critical need to retain a local workforce of physicians and health professionals who are trained and skilled in complex bleeding and thrombotic disorders."

Before she joined WNY BloodCare, Reger was the director of physician services at Wyoming County Community Hospital.