Reger lands nearly $300M in financing for TX project

Buffalo developer Gordon Reger – who co-owns the massive Larkin Center for Commerce in Buffalo's Larkinville – has secured a nearly $300 million loan to build a 28-story condo tower in Austin, allowing him to start construction on the project in the capital city of Texas.

Reger Holdings is teaming up with DEN Property Group of Austin on the project, called The Linden, which will include 117 condo units upon completion. The team broke ground on infrastructure work in August, and "will be immediately moving into vertical construction" this month after getting the $278.5 million loan from Madison Realty Capital, Reger said.

The Linden is one of several ventures he is pursuing in Austin, after entering the Texas market in 2008. Reger also broke ground last year on the first phase of a large mixed-use development that will ultimately comprise 2,000 apartments, almost 500 single-family homes, more than 1 million square feet of office space and 300,000 square feet of retail space.

