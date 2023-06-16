Refugees, immigrants providing valuable source of talent for employers

Divine Kaneza takes her job seriously as a housekeeper at Canterbury Woods.

"We make sure everything is clean," Kaneza said.

Kaneza is one of five members of the same family from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who are employed by Canterbury Woods at its senior living community in Amherst. She works there with her sister, brother and parents.

Rob Wallace, Canterbury Woods' president and CEO, raves about their warmth and work ethic.

"They're hard workers," he said. "They're here every day. They're an inspiration to the other employees."

For the Kanezas, Canterbury Woods was a welcome opportunity to work shortly after they arrived in the United States last year. For Canterbury Woods, the family members have helped fill a pressing need for good employees.

Resettlement agencies such as Jewish Family Services are hoping to connect more of their clients, who are refugees and immigrants seeking jobs, with employers who are eager to hire.

"Once they see the work ethic of our clients, they always come back and ask for more," said Darwin Newkirk, employment counselor for career services with Jewish Family Services.

It is no secret that many employers have struggled to fill job openings, particularly coming out of the pandemic. Canterbury Woods was no exception. Last year, Wallace and Nenette De Asis-Piddisi, Canterbury Woods' human resources director, were brainstorming solutions.

"We have employed, through different agencies, wonderful people that have been immigrants, before," Wallace said.

So they thought: Why not try again? De Asis-Piddisi reached out to Jewish Family Services and set things in motion.

Canterbury Woods faced an obstacle that many employers can relate to: workers' ability to reach their place of employment, without access to a car or service from public transportation.

"Most of the immigrants that are coming into Western New York are settling somewhere in the urban center," Wallace said. "Us, being out here in Williamsville, we're not on a bus line."

But Canterbury Woods was determined to not let that be a barrier, and made transportation arrangements, Wallace said.

When the first four Kaneza family members were hired last year, they would ride a transit bus to Gates Circle – where Canterbury Woods has another facility – and get picked up by a shuttle and brought to the Amherst location, along with some other workers. At the end of the work day, they were shuttled back to Gates Circle to catch a bus home.

Wallace said it is an example of how employers have to get creative about meeting their workforce needs.

"Everybody, all employers, have to change their habits," he said. "They have to change the way they do business."

Divine and her sister, Jentille, have since gotten their driver's licenses and have a car. And their brother, who was hired more recently for a maintenance job at Canterbury Woods, also has a car, resolving the family's transportation issues.

Wallace said having the Kaneza family members in the workforce has paid dividends, by making their co-workers and the residents happy.

"There's always that trickle down effect," he said. "Without them being here, without these positions being filled, it makes it harder for everybody else. It makes it harder for the other staff members."

And as housekeepers, Wallace said, they have frequent contact with the residents, making personal connections.

"They are really the point people from Canterbury Woods, because of the work they do," he said.

Divine Kaneza speaks five languages and was a computer teacher in Congo. She wants to earn her certification so that she will be able to teach in the United States someday.

"In the years coming, I will go back to school," she said.

Jentille Kaneza said working at Canterbury Woods has been a good experience for the family members.

"Residents here are very nice," she said. "Even bosses treat us very nice. Sometimes they even provide pizza. Everyone is very nice, our co-workers treat us nice, too."

Newkirk said when possible, Jewish Family Services tries to connect its clients with jobs related to what they did before coming to the United States.

"When our clients come into the country, a lot of them have bachelor's degrees, but their credentials don't count here in America," he said. "We have carpenters, we have plumbers, electricians, teachers."

Meghann Perry, director of community services for Jewish Family Services, said another issue involving placing refugees and immigrants in jobs involves the amount of hours some employers will commit to.

"Employers that we've tried to work with but haven't been successful, they just don't seem to be investing in entry-level employees," she said. "It needs to be a full-time job. So many employers will start you at 15 hours a week, and then maybe you'll get extra hours. For somebody who needs to pay their rent and their gas and their electric, that's not good enough."

Canterbury Woods in recent months has hired 10 employees through Jewish Family Services and Journey's End.

"We want to make it hard for them to leave," Wallace said. "That's the goal, because they've given us more than we can possibly give them, in terms of what they bring to Canterbury Woods each and every day. I firmly believe that."

