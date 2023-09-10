Refresco Beverages US, a U.S. subsidiary of a Dutch soft drinks and bottling company that is undertaking a $14.5 million expansion in Dunkirk, will now receive more than $1 million in state tax credits and grants to support the project. That's on top of $1.8 million in incentives it already received through Chautauqua County.

Refresco acquired the long-vacant Kraft and ConAgra building from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, in a bid to bring the prominent but empty site back to life and back to the city's tax rolls after a decade of public ownership. It will pay $1.5 million for the 9.5-acre property at 26 E. Talcott St., along with an additional parcel, as it seeks to expand its warehousing and distribution capabilities.

It will then spend another $12.65 million to renovate the interior of the 243,800-square-foot manufacturing building and to repair the roof, windows, doors and docks. And it will invest over $350,000 more to buy and install the racking, lighting, security, control systems, technology, electrical and other equipment it needs to operate the facility for warehouse and distribution, including upgrades to the freezer and cooler space.

In exchange for retaining the existing 350 full-time jobs and creating 10 more over the next five years, Refresco will receive $500,000 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits and another $500,000 in a Western New York Regional Economic Development Council capital grant from Empire State Development Corp., state officials announced Friday.

“By creating and supporting good jobs in Chautauqua County, Refresco’s expansion will build on the company’s long-standing role as a critical part of the region’s economy,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The project was already approved by CCIDA for $1 million in sales tax breaks over 24 months, plus a 15-year adaptive-reuse property tax break that will save Refresco $731,175 through a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes. And it will receive a $100,000 infrastructure grant from CCIDA.

“Refresco Beverages is a strong partner in the local business community, producing world-class beverages and contributing to the regional economy," said ESDC CEO Hope Knight.

Refresco Group BV of Rotterdam is the world's largest independent bottler for retail and top drink brands in Europe and North America, producing and bottling almost 15 billion liters annually of fruit and vegetable juices, mineral water, iced tea, sports drinks and carbonated drinks. It has 59 manufacturing sites and over 13,000 employees in Europe, United States, Canada and Mexico.

Its Tampa, Fla.-based subsidiary already operates a beverage processing and bottling plant at 1 Cliffstar Ave., with 479 employees, and the company said the project would not affect that plant.

Constructed in 1960, the three-story industrial food production building includes warehouse space, offices, cold storage, a tank room, 19 loading docks and four railroad sidings. It was formerly occupied by Kraft, Red Wing and Carriage House Cos., a division of Ralcorp Holdings Inc., and more recently by ConAgra.

After it was vacated, the CCIDA acquired it in February 2015 in hopes of bringing back manufacturing jobs and has been negotiating with Refresco for more than two years.

“We worked long and hard with Refresco to make this project a reality," said Mark Geise, Chautauqua County deputy county executive for economic development and CCIDA CEO. "It is just another example of collaboration, and signifies that manufacturing, especially our food and beverage sector, are alive and well in Chautauqua County."

The announcement follows news of Wells Enterprises' planned expansion of its ice cream plant in Dunkirk, creating 200 new jobs, and a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award from the state to the City of Dunkirk.