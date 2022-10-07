 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Redevelopment proposal to bowl over East Side alley

  • Updated
  • 0
47 E. Amherst northeast corner rendering

A rendering from the northeast corner of the proposed redevelopment of 47 E. Amherst St. in Buffalo, currently site of the former Amherst Bowling Center.

 Buffalo Planning Board
Support this work for $1 a month

A derelict former East Side bowling alley that has sat vacant for years despite past proposals for redevelopment is now being targeted by a downstate firm that wants to bring 137 affordable workforce housing units to the Central Park neighborhood off Main Street.

Regan Development Corp. of Ardsley is proposing to demolish the former Amherst Bowling Center at 47 E. Amherst St. and replace it with a pair of two- and four-story structures totaling 159,168 square feet.

"I think it’s a great site," said CEO Larry Regan. "I think this site has all the earmarks to make a redevelopment site successful." 

Plans by HHL Architects for the $26 million project call for tearing down the 52,000-square-foot existing building and dividing the site into two sections, each of which would have one building.

People are also reading…

The larger four-story L-shaped building would front on East Amherst but wrap around the corner along Holden. The 136,060-square-foot building would include 127 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

47 E. Amherst northwest rendering

A rendering from the northwest corner of the proposed redevelopment of 47 E. Amherst St. in Buffalo, currently site of the former Amherst Bowling Center.

The smaller 23,108-square-foot building with a pointed end, fronting on Pannell, would be two stories in height, with more than 11,000 square feet of commercial space for five tenants on the first floor, plus 10 one- and two-bedroom apartments upstairs. Income levels have not yet been set for the apartments, which may include some market-rate units, depending on the results of a market study.

The project requires both major site plan approval and at least one zoning variance. Regan said it will likely be funded through some combination of state tax credits or other sources through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, which has a very narrow application timeframe each year. So the next opportunity will be late 2023 or first quarter of 2024. If approved, construction would then take 18 to 24 months.

The property is currently owned by Amherst businessman Hormoz Mansouri of EI Team, who was indicted in March on 40 charges of defrauding two federal Covid-19 relief loan programs – the Payment Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. He was accused of filing fraudulent loan applications through eight entities he controlled – including EI Team and the one that owns 47 E. Amherst.

The bowling center was built in 1946 and operated until 2004. Mansouri has owned it since 2006.

Hormoz Mansouri

Between April 2020 and May 2021, Hormoz Mansouri paid some $644,805 to a casino, much of which was funded with the pandemic aid to his companies, according to a criminal complaint.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Apartments, retail planned for East Amherst Street

Apartments, retail planned for East Amherst Street

Hormoz Mansouri has wanted to do something big with a property he has owned for more than 13 years on Buffalo’s East Side. Now he’s going to get his chance. Mansouri, owner of architectural and development firm EI Team, received approval from the Buffalo Planning Board Monday night to construct a five-story apartment building with ground-floor retail shops near

Mixed-income apartments, shops proposed for Central Park bowling alley site

Mixed-income apartments, shops proposed for Central Park bowling alley site

Architect-turned-developer Hormoz Mansouri is hoping to bowl over city planners with a new proposal for a five-story mixed-use project on land just east of Main Street and the Metro Rail line. Mansouri, president of EI Team, wants to tear down a vacant old bowling alley near the former Central Park Plaza, and replace it with a U-shaped building, with

Hormoz Mansouri revises plan for East Amherst Street senior apartment building

Hormoz Mansouri revises plan for East Amherst Street senior apartment building

Months after submitting his initial proposal for a mixed-income apartment and retail project on a former Central Park bowling alley site, developer Hormoz Mansouri is back with revisions — and a new request for zoning variances. Mansouri, who owns architectural firm EI Team, wants to tear down a vacant former bowling alley at 47 East Amherst St. and build

Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 9. ALDEN 12407 Reinhardt Road, HUD to Donald Zobrest; David Valois, $35,000. *** AMHERST 23 Stratford Court, Kwang Joo; Kee Joo to Judith G. Fales, $345,000. 3 St Charles Court, Grace De LaPlante to Louise M. Infanti,

Watch Now: Related Video

What to Watch for in the US Jobs Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News