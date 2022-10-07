Redevelopment proposal to bowl over East Side alley

A derelict former East Side bowling alley that has sat vacant for years despite past proposals for redevelopment is now being targeted by a downstate firm that wants to bring 137 affordable workforce housing units to the Central Park neighborhood off Main Street.

Regan Development Corp. of Ardsley is proposing to demolish the former Amherst Bowling Center at 47 E. Amherst St. and replace it with a pair of two- and four-story structures totaling 159,168 square feet.

"I think it’s a great site," said CEO Larry Regan. "I think this site has all the earmarks to make a redevelopment site successful."

Plans by HHL Architects for the $26 million project call for tearing down the 52,000-square-foot existing building and dividing the site into two sections, each of which would have one building.

The larger four-story L-shaped building would front on East Amherst but wrap around the corner along Holden. The 136,060-square-foot building would include 127 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The smaller 23,108-square-foot building with a pointed end, fronting on Pannell, would be two stories in height, with more than 11,000 square feet of commercial space for five tenants on the first floor, plus 10 one- and two-bedroom apartments upstairs. Income levels have not yet been set for the apartments, which may include some market-rate units, depending on the results of a market study.

The project requires both major site plan approval and at least one zoning variance. Regan said it will likely be funded through some combination of state tax credits or other sources through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, which has a very narrow application timeframe each year. So the next opportunity will be late 2023 or first quarter of 2024. If approved, construction would then take 18 to 24 months.

The property is currently owned by Amherst businessman Hormoz Mansouri of EI Team, who was indicted in March on 40 charges of defrauding two federal Covid-19 relief loan programs – the Payment Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. He was accused of filing fraudulent loan applications through eight entities he controlled – including EI Team and the one that owns 47 E. Amherst.

The bowling center was built in 1946 and operated until 2004. Mansouri has owned it since 2006.