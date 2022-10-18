In the '90s, Matt Cafarella spent a lot of time on Third Street in Niagara Falls at places such as Club Exit and Pleasuredome. But for years, he watched as properties there languished, vacant and neglected.

Now, as president of Cataract Development Corp., he has rescued one of those buildings, completing the first of a bundle of properties once owned by gas store proprietor Joe Anderson – and contributing to part of long-running effort to overhaul the city's downtown.

"It's a big milestone," said Anthony Vilardo, president of USA Niagara Development Corp., the local arm of Empire State Development.

Cataract Development rehabilitated and renovated a building at 466 Third St., which has two commercial storefronts at street level and eight market-rate apartments upstairs. It bought and redeveloped the property as part of New York State's Niagara Falls Strategic Land Acquisition Program, which is part of the Buffalo Billion. The program is aimed at resurrecting vacant and dilapidated properties near Niagara Falls State Park to erase blight and build a sustainable neighborhood that can support a vibrant downtown.

"You have Niagara Falls, a famous name with what was cheap available properties, so we got a lot of land speculation," said Vilardo.

Over two decades, Tuscarora businessman Anderson bought a patchwork of real estate in Niagara Falls, tying up swaths of the city's downtown. While he tried such ideas as Native American-themed attractions and a year-round snow park, the development didn't gain traction. In 2018, the state bought all 32 of Anderson's downtown Niagara Falls properties for $25.7 million using its Buffalo Billion II economic development fund.

The property makes up 11 acres within walking distance of Niagara Falls State Park and Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. They're areas where tourists tend to end up and the blight has been an embarrassment to the city.

That led to a neighborhood filled with dormant properties, including 466 Third St., which was so neglected upstairs its ceiling had been open to the elements for years.

"It was in terrible condition. You had to remediate, demo and basically start everything from scratch," said Cafarella.

As part of the redevelopment, the city will get its first brewery. Hammer & Crown Brewing Co. will be on street level in a commercial space that was formerly Rust Bar and Café Et Cetera. Its 1920s-era bar will be restored to its full glory and beer will be brewed on the premises. It's slated to open sometime next year. The other commercial space next door is already operating as an established pizzeria with Donatello's Restaurant.

"Tourists, one of the first places they look for is a brewery," said Laura Magee, a spokesperson for USA Niagara Development Corp.

Upstairs, all eight apartments are already under contract for lease. The loft-style apartments go for $800 to $1,000.

"There's a definite desire for these downtown apartments," said Jason Zona, a partner at Cataract. "People might not believe it, but people want nice apartments downtown and they don't mind paying."

Cataract didn't advertise the residential spaces, they were sought after through word of mouth, he said. They're rented by a mix of hospitality workers, college students, an electrician, municipal workers and casino workers.

"I go into Starbucks and people are asking me, 'When are you going to have more apartments available?' " Zona said.

In the past eight years or so, roughly 120 renovated apartments have come online in the neighborhood, according to USA Niagara Development Corp.

The city's downtown area has been a stumbling block for years, as Niagara Falls attempts to maximize its status as global tourist destination. But slowly, piece by piece, the neighborhood has undergone a renaissance. And it is an elevated atmosphere compared to years earlier when Third Street was a rough-and-tumble strip full of bars.

It started with Wine on Third and has gone on to include places such as Ashker's juice bar, which presses its own fruit and vegetable juices, and Power City Café, which bakes its own bread and cures its own meats.

"Now it's the kind of place that young professionals or maybe empty nesters end up wanting to live," said Vilardo. "You need the population in order to support the businesses, and you need the businesses to attract the people to want to live near."

And now, major developers such as TM Montante Development, Savarino Development and Arista Development are involved in the state's Strategic Land Acquisition Program projects.

"It's a huge turning point," Vilardo said.

In 2019, Montante redeveloped three century-old buildings at 616 Niagara St. in the Falls into commercial space with 17 apartments on upper floors. That $5 million project is anchored by the headquarters of the Niagara Global Tourism Institute and a co-working space, called TReC.

It's exciting for residents to see the movement after so many years of false starts, said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

"The community has been waiting such a long time to see this come together, it brings that hope that we've turned the corner and we're going to make downtown alive again," he said.