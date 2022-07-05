Recreational pot sales are a ways off, but small stores are scrambling to get into the game

When Nhi Kha’s father was using medical marijuana as he battled Stage 4 lung cancer, she got to see how cannabis can be used in a controlled setting.

But at the same time, she said she was disappointed over the cost and how much red tape there was in the industry. She realized then that it could be done better.

Her father’s three-year ordeal, which ended with his death in 2018, inspired the refugee from Thailand to become part of the cannabis industry in Western New York. Kha started Sativa Remedy in 2018 at her City of Tonawanda shop after she graduated with a dual chemistry and health and human services degree from the University at Buffalo.

But as retailers like Kha and new entrepreneurs make the move toward the sale of recreational marijuana and products with higher THC levels, they are in limbo – awaiting regulations from the state and preparing for the application process expected to begin sometime this summer.

They also will be competing against an unregulated market that shows no signs of fading away and national cannabis retailers swallowing up some local markets.

The state has now approved 203 conditional cultivator licenses to qualifying New York-based farmers, some Western New York-based. The application process for cultivator licenses will end June 30. There have been more than 250 applicants so far.

Also, on Wednesday, the Cannabis Control Board unanimously approved opening the application process, starting June 28, for those entities and individuals seeking a conditional adult-use cannabis processor license. The processor license application period will close Aug. 31. Processors are the link between cultivators and retailers.

However, the Office of Cannabis Management has yet to award any retailers adult-use licenses nearly a year after recreational marijuana was legalized in New York. The only legal means of buying cannabis products to this point remains through the medical program.

“We feel like we’ve been waiting for a while, but it’s getting closer now,” said Sean Connors, co-owner with Justin Schultz of Bison CBD Botanics, a business looking to get licensed to sell cannabis products at their Kenmore store. “Nothing has been unreasonable. I think the state’s regulations are really progressive. It is refreshing to see.”

But some business people are already taking advantage of what is anticipated to be a $4 billion industry by opening shops selling pot stickers, T-shirts, other trinkets or club memberships in exchange for gifting marijuana to consumers as part of a gray market.

There’s also some fear among potential regulated retailers that they could be priced out of the market by black market sales and unregulated dispensaries, as well as Native American shops – all of whom won’t be paying taxes on the products they sell.

“It’s kind of like the Wild West right now, and I just don’t see people that have been operating in the black and gray markets, especially those doing it for 10 to 15 years, transitioning to the white market for any reason,” said Buffalo resident Scott Mazza, who co-owns Vitality CBD.

Some believe the first applicants for conditional licenses to sell cannabis in New York will begin being accepted sometime in July or August. The first licenses will go to people with a prior marijuana-related conviction.

Mazza’s business partner served three years in prison in Pennsylvania on federal and state marijuana distribution charges, so their business will be one of the first eligible for a conditional adult-use retail license.

“With the temporary licenses, we’re kind of positive that’s going to happen this summer, so that’s a little bit reassuring for us. But prior to March, when we had no idea when that window would open, it was a little scary and frustrating,” said Mazza, who started in hemp sales after the product’s federal legalization in 2018.

Kha said she believes state regulators will work to get through the application and licensing process for all potential retailers by the end of the year. She is preparing to tell her business’ story and articulate its social and community impact through the application process.

“For some, this may be going slow, but in reality, I’d rather they take their time and make sure they’re creating an industry reminiscent of the priorities that were made when it was legalized – social equity, inclusion and making sure that small entrepreneurs get a chance,” Kha said.

Some locations in question, but growth imminent

Another hurdle for some retailers looking to get licensed is their location. As part of the process, an applicant must have a retail property at least on hold and could be considering up to three potential properties.

Localities across the state had to decide by the end of 2021 whether to opt out of recreational marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites. In those places planning to allow one or both, officials are still able to have a say in zoning restrictions and where the businesses can locate.

The owners of Sativa Remedy and Bison CBD Botanics already have retail locations for their sale of hemp and CBD, and say they have reached an understanding with the officials in the municipalities where they are located.

“Both sides are making sure we can coexist in a respectful manner,” Schultz of Bison CBD Botanics said. “We have been communicating with them to let them know our intentions, and we have navigated some of their concerns. We wanted to make sure they knew we were going to do this in the right way.”

However, not every business that intends to enter the recreational marijuana retail market has a location yet.

Mazza said he is working with a real estate company specializing in finding cannabis store sites, and together they have negotiated letters of intent on multiple properties. Ideally, he would like to be in Williamsville, Clarence, East Aurora or some other suburban area .

At Sativa Remedy, the opportunity to sell recreational cannabis has opened the door to expansion. Kha has grabbed the space next door to her shop to create both a place to expand her hemp and CBD offerings, while also creating an area for the cannabis dispensary. She’ll also add more books and educational resources, as well as glass smokable tools made by local artists.

Black, gray markets spark unwanted competition

Businesses trying to acquire cannabis retail licenses are concerned about what some consider a widespread unregulated market. Schultz said Bison CBD Botanics, which employs 10 people, has experienced an uptick in calls to inquire if the store is selling marijuana or is a “sticker shop.”

Earlier this year, the State Office of Cannabis Management sent letters ordering businesses suspected of illegally selling cannabis, including the practice of gifting, to stop those operations or put at risk their chances of getting a license in the legal market and facing fines and possible criminal penalties.

The office identified more than two dozen reported violators and sent letters to each directing them to stop the illegal activity immediately. The office denied a freedom of information request from The Buffalo News to divulge who those letters were sent to.

Still, Mazza does not see how the state and law enforcement will be able to regulate these nonconforming businesses, especially those that never had any intention of applying for a cannabis retail license in the first place.

“I just don’t see that going away anytime soon,” he said. “Maybe once people realize all the product testing and quality of the product and see the positives of going through a regulated storefront, it may eventually get phased out. But in the short term, I see them sticking around.”

Schultz said he would like to see the state taxes on the sale of cannabis at regulated retailers reduced so the unregulated market doesn’t have a major pricing advantage. He is also worried that the packaging and labeling on some of these unregulated products already being sold or gifted are not accurate. .

Potential stakeholders and supporters of the regulated market have formed networks, such as the Growers and Processors Association of New York State and the Buffalo Cannabiz Network, to help create a viable local industry.

There are national retailers that have a presence in many localities throughout the country. Massachusetts-based Curaleaf, one of the biggest marijuana companies in the U.S., for example, is in 23 states, including New York, and produces and distributes marijuana in 128 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites.

“There’s competition, but I feel more like there’s this rise in collaboration,” said Kha, a leader in these networking groups. “If we don’t pave a path for ourselves, we worry that big businesses will come in and eat us all up.”

