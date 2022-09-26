Record Theatre redevelopment into The Monroe kicks off with financing secured

The long-awaited redevelopment of the former Record Theatre complex on Main Street in Buffalo into retail and commercial space has begun, after the partners behind the $7 million project secured the construction financing they needed to get started.

The development team, led by Jason Yots of Common Bond Real Estate, is transforming the cluster of buildings at 1786 Main St. and 1040 Lafayette Ave. into The Monroe, featuring a combination of 17 affordable workforce apartments and 11,000 square feet of street-level commercial space.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Located at the corner of Main Street and Lafayette Avenue, the vacant 34,000-square-foot complex consisted of four properties and structures on Main and Lafayette, all dating to the 1920s. Formerly known as the Monroe Building, the primary building at 1786 Main was originally an automobile showroom for Monroe Motor Car Co. and others, before it became a well-known music store for several decades under former owner Leonard Silver.

The development team originally planned to renovate the buildings into an entirely commercial project but switched to market-rate housing after Covid-19 struck and threw the retail and office markets into disarray.

One of the secondary properties – at 1798 Main, adjacent to School 17 – wasn't eligible for historic credits. So they decided to separate and sell 1798 Main – dropping three apartments from the mix – and opted for workforce housing instead, so they could obtain additional affordable housing tax credits from the state.

Costs also went up, from $6 million to $7 million, because of rising labor and materials expenses.

The 14 one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments are aimed at households earning less than 80% of the area median income. They will range in size from 491 to 1,256 square feet, with an average rent of $1,250 but a range of $825 to $1,750.

The six commercial spaces will include neighborhood shops and restaurants or cafes in the former car showroom, surrounding a multiseason courtyard, as well as several micro-offices and studios for new entrepreneurs and artists. Yots said several local entrepreneurs and one nonprofit organization have tentatively signed on.

The project is financed by $2.95 million from the Community Preservation Corp., with an additional $850,000 in support from New York Homes and Community Renewal, as well as a $750,000 grant from Empire State Development Corp. through the Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received $2 million in state and federal historic tax credits, which the developers are selling, and raised money through a private offering conducted through Common Owner, a new crowd-sourcing platform for real estate projects.

BRD Construction began work on the venture, with plans to finish by fall 2023. Besides Yots, the development team includes Derek King and Michael Puma from Preservation Studios and Richard Rogers and Travis Gordon of Urban Vantage.