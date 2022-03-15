Record low unemployment in January is sign of a tight job market

With the Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate dropping to a three-decade low of 4.5% in January, the tight labor market that has made it hard for companies to hire remains firmly in place.
But the unemployment report released Tuesday also includes seemingly contradictory indicators of whether workers are starting to look for – and find – jobs.
First the positive signs:
The region's labor force grew by 6,300 people from December to January – an increase that was more than three times faster than the average gain during that period over the past 10 years, according to State Labor Department data.
Local economists have been watching for signs that the local labor force is growing faster because more people looking for work will make it easier for businesses to fill open positions and accelerate the region's lagging jobs recovery, which has left Buffalo Niagara with more than 30,000 fewer positions than before the pandemic began two years ago.
But the labor force also is smaller than it was a year ago by about 3,000 people – a sign that workers stopped looking for work or gave up their jobs in steady dribs and drabs during the past year. Older employees retired early and others remained on the sidelines due to factors ranging from Covid-related concerns to child care issues and heightened wage expectations.
The bottom line: There are plenty of jobs available for workers who have the skills to fill them, but many people still aren't ready to jump back into the workforce.
"If you want a job, you can find one," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo. "But there are still people on the sidelines."
The local unemployment rate, which has dropped from 7.4% a year ago, is the lowest it's been since 1990, when the Labor Department began compiling the data in a comparable manner. Before the pandemic began, the lowest the local unemployment rate had been in January was when it was at 5% in 2020.
But with the region still down about 36,000 jobs since the pandemic began, the overall economy still has a long way to go before it fully recovers.
In a healthy economy, the unemployment rate drops because jobs are being created faster than new workers start to look for employment.
But that's not happening here. In the Buffalo Niagara region now, the unemployment rate is dropping because about 1 of every 50 people who were working or looking for a job before the pandemic has either retired or decided not to seek employment at this time.
The tight labor market is reflected in the steady growth in the number of people holding jobs, which has increased by almost 3% over the past year and now is down by 8,300 from pre-pandemic levels.
But with wages rising, especially in lower-paying positions, economists believe workers who previously needed two or three part-time jobs to make ends meet now are able to get by with one or two, furthering the labor shortage at the low end.
Over the past year, the number of people who were looking for a job but couldn't find one has plunged by 40% to just under 24,000 people – its lowest level since 1990.