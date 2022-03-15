Record low unemployment in January is sign of a tight job market

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The bottom line: There are plenty of jobs available for workers who have the skills to fill them, but many people still aren't ready to jump back into the workforce.

"If you want a job, you can find one," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo. "But there are still people on the sidelines."

The local unemployment rate, which has dropped from 7.4% a year ago, is the lowest it's been since 1990, when the Labor Department began compiling the data in a comparable manner. Before the pandemic began, the lowest the local unemployment rate had been in January was when it was at 5% in 2020.

But with the region still down about 36,000 jobs since the pandemic began, the overall economy still has a long way to go before it fully recovers.

In a healthy economy, the unemployment rate drops because jobs are being created faster than new workers start to look for employment.

But that's not happening here. In the Buffalo Niagara region now, the unemployment rate is dropping because about 1 of every 50 people who were working or looking for a job before the pandemic has either retired or decided not to seek employment at this time.