Real Estate & Development: Why Douglas Jemal is buying on Main Street

Douglas Jemal likes to control his own destiny and surroundings. After all, it's the best way to ensure the developer can accomplish his goals.
So now that he owns the Hyatt Regency Buffalo on Main Street – not to mention the nearby Statler, Police Apartments and former Mahoney State Office Building – he's eager to protect those investments by having a role in building up the area around them.
"I’d like to make my commitment happen, and if I have control of it, I can do it," he said.
That's why Jemal earlier this month bought two more buildings on the 500 block of Main Street, giving him three properties in the area around the Hyatt. That's a critical block that has garnered increased attention from developers and downtown advocates because of its location near Fountain Plaza, the Hyatt and major businesses, and the dilapidated condition of many of its buildings in the recent past.
"I like the urban feel that the block has, needless to say, and I like the fact that it sits right across the street from the Hyatt," Jemal said. "I feel there’s more to a hotel than just going up to a room, so I want them to go out and experience the city."
In November, Jemal bought the vacant four-story mixed-use building at 529 Main – the one with the Pierce-Arrow banner in the rolltop window – from James T. Sandoro.
Now he paid $1.13 million to acquire 515 and 521 Main from downtown investor Roger Trettel. The building at 515 Main is anchored by Noble Root Wine & Spirits, while 521 Main's first floor is leased to Misuta Chow's restaurant. The rest of the space is vacant or under short-term leases.
In all three cases, he plans to maintain retail space on the ground floor and put apartments upstairs, for a total of about 30 residential units right across the street from the hotel.
"That's close to 50 people," he said of the anticipated tenants.
"I want to make an interactive downtown, and you’re not going to do that without having residents living there, people coming to the convention center," Jemal said. "I didn’t come to Buffalo just to buy Seneca One. Once I got involved in the fabric of the city, I got involved heart and soul, and it’s the legacy that I want to leave."
He's likely not done there, as Jemal still has aspirations to do more on that block, which is a short distance from Seneca One tower and the Simon Electric properties that he recently acquired on Ellicott Street.
Read more:
***
COMING SOON...
Look for more information to come out by April about Erie County’s new $10 million Storefront Revitalization Initiative.
The county announced the program late last year to help small businesses with fewer than 75 employees and less than $5 million in revenues to upgrade their facades, make repairs or complete other physical improvements.
The goal: lure more traffic into their stores.
The program is funded by online sales tax revenues. The county is hiring consultants and architects to help, and officials hope to start taking applications online soon.
***
WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH...
What's going on: There's a new artisan mall in downtown Buffalo. With help from Buffalove Development as leasing agent, Ruth Hudson has been able to fill most of the first-floor space at 523 Main St., which she bought from developer Roger Trettel. The building extends through from Main to Washington Street, with five retail spaces along the extended hallway and apartments upstairs.
Why it matters: It's an anchor building in the 500 block of Main – which has been a focus of significant redevelopment attention in recent years – but had a lot of vacancy. It used to house Jerk's Soda Fountain.
New tenants include Arden New York, Geologic by Calla, Venus Rising, Juniper Moon, Elegant Beauty Co., Kali Cakes, a seamstress and another boutique that will be coming soon.
What's happening: Construction is nearly complete on a new four-story apartment building on Elmwood Avenue, between Potomac and Bird avenues, with 26 apartments and three ground-floor commercial spaces.
Why it matters: The project is one of several projects that will bring more housing and development to a popular neighborhood.
Built by Whitesand Family LP, the project already has 10 units leased, with tenants moving in April 1, according to Red Door Real Estate, which is handling leasing. The retail spaces are also leased, including to Apricot Lane Boutique, which already has one store in Orchard Park.