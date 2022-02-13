Real Estate & Development: Why Douglas Jemal is buying on Main Street

Douglas Jemal likes to control his own destiny and surroundings. After all, it's the best way to ensure the developer can accomplish his goals.

So now that he owns the Hyatt Regency Buffalo on Main Street – not to mention the nearby Statler, Police Apartments and former Mahoney State Office Building – he's eager to protect those investments by having a role in building up the area around them.

"I’d like to make my commitment happen, and if I have control of it, I can do it," he said.

That's why Jemal earlier this month bought two more buildings on the 500 block of Main Street, giving him three properties in the area around the Hyatt. That's a critical block that has garnered increased attention from developers and downtown advocates because of its location near Fountain Plaza, the Hyatt and major businesses, and the dilapidated condition of many of its buildings in the recent past.

"I like the urban feel that the block has, needless to say, and I like the fact that it sits right across the street from the Hyatt," Jemal said. "I feel there’s more to a hotel than just going up to a room, so I want them to go out and experience the city."