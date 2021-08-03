Rakowski, Saia merge small law firms

Two small law firms specializing in real estate and estate planning have joined forces to create new general practice firm based in Cheektowaga.
The Law Offices of Michael S. Rakowski merged with the Law Offices of Nancy W. Saia, forming Rakowski & Saia PLLC. The new firm offers real estate law, wills, trusts, estates, estate planning, elder law, Medicaid planning, small business formation, lender representation, residential sales and purchases, commercial transactions and estate administration services.
Rakowski had been located in McGuire Development Co.'s Airport Commerce Park on Cayuga Road, where the combined firm will now be headquartered in a newly designed space at 303 Cayuga. Saia had been located at 1925 Kensington Ave.
