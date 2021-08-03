 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rakowski, Saia merge small law firms
0 comments

Rakowski, Saia merge small law firms

Support this work for $1 a month

Two small law firms specializing in real estate and estate planning have joined forces to create new general practice firm based in Cheektowaga.

The Law Offices of Michael S. Rakowski merged with the Law Offices of Nancy W. Saia, forming Rakowski & Saia PLLC. The new firm offers real estate law, wills, trusts, estates, estate planning, elder law, Medicaid planning, small business formation, lender representation, residential sales and purchases, commercial transactions and estate administration services.

Rakowski had been located in McGuire Development Co.'s Airport Commerce Park on Cayuga Road, where the combined firm will now be headquartered in a newly designed space at 303 Cayuga. Saia had been located at 1925 Kensington Ave.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Closing on a house isn't so easy in the Covid-19 world
Business Local

Closing on a house isn't so easy in the Covid-19 world

  • Updated

Even with the local housing market slowing to a crawl, it takes some creativity to close the deals that remain in the works. With social distancing and rules restricting gatherings in place, local attorneys, brokers and even title insurers are scrambling to overcome unexpected new hurdles to real estate closings. It’s been tough enough on home buyers and sellers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News