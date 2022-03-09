 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Radius Federal Credit Union names new leaders
Rebecca Gunning, left, and Lisa Hilton.

Radius Federal Credit Union – formerly known as Riverside Federal Credit Union – has named two new leaders.

Lisa Hilton was named president and CEO, and Rebecca Gunning was appointed chief operating officer.

The 80-year-old credit union is located at 2853 Delaware Ave. in Kenmore.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

