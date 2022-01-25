 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rachel's Mediterranean, Mineo's Pizza seek outdoor patios
Rachel's Mediterranean

Rice bowls are popular on the menus of Rachel's fleet of restaurants.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

It may be frigid and snowy, but Rachel's Mediterranean Grill is thinking ahead to warmer weather, when patrons can dine outside on a new patio at its Hertel Avenue location.

The local restaurant chain is hoping to set up an outdoor patio on 1,500 square feet of space at the vacant southern end of the shopping plaza at the corner of Delaware and Hertel avenues. As part of Rachel's second city location, the restaurant and plaza owner Benderson Development Co. wants to take a paved area in back and turn it into a fenced-in outdoor patio, with four tables and 16 seats.

The Buffalo Planning Board recommended approval of a special-use permit by the Common Council.

The Planning Board also backed a special-use permit for Mineo's Pizza at 2154 South Park Ave., at Culver Road, for an outdoor patio and a tavern license to sell beer and wine. Mineo's, which has been there for 40 years, plans to move to a larger, newer building on its property, demolish the old one, and put on a rear addition for coolers and a freezer.

