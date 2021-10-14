Quicklee's seeks tax breaks for Niagara Falls travel center

An upstate New York chain of truck stops plans to add a new location in Niagara County, if the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency agrees to provide nearly $700,000 in tax breaks over 10 years.

The Bruckel family of Avon, N.Y., wants to spend $8.2 million to construct a new full-service Quicklee's travel center on three vacant parcels at 6005 Porter Road in the Town of Niagara. That's off I-190 west of Military Road and Packard Road.

Plans by the family's PEMM LLC call for the 8-acre site to include a 12,000-square-foot facility, with a 1,200-square-foot restaurant and drive-thru for travelers, as well as gas pumps. It will also offer a service area for minor truck maintenance and repairs, according to PEMM's application to NCIDA. And it will include a weight station.

Quicklee's, which was started by President Peter Bruckel in 1995, has 23 locations in the Rochester area, the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier and northern New York. Most are gas stations and convenience stores, but this will be the chain's third travel center. The company primarily focuses on tourism and distribution networks, and will service tourist buses while providing promotional materials for local attractions.

The company plans to create 20 new jobs with the project, with an estimated annual payroll of $750,000 after three years.