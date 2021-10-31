Queen City Pop-Up returns to downtown Buffalo

After a year of pandemic closures and restrictions, the Queen City Pop-Up retail program is back in action for a shortened holiday format this year, and it's giving the concept of "hoteling" a whole new meaning.

The Hyatt Regency Buffalo will play host to a weeklong pop-up for the upcoming season, running from Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 through the following Saturday, Dec. 4. Owner Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp., which purchased the hotel this year, will provide free space to participants.

Applications are now being accepted by local retailers and entrepreneurs who want to participate in the 2021 "Holiday Edition" program, which is administered by the city, the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. and Buffalo Place. Information and the request-for-proposals are available at www.buffalourbandevelopment.com, www.buffaloplace.com and www.city-buffalo.com, or at the BUDC offices at 95 Perry St. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The innovative program, which began in 2015, is designed to encourage retail activity along Main Street in empty storefront spaces by filling them with retailers on a short-term basis, giving the young stores more exposure at the same time.

