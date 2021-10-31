 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Queen City Pop-Up returns to downtown Buffalo
0 comments

Queen City Pop-Up returns to downtown Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month
LOCAL QUEEN CITY POP UP

The Queen City Pop Up on Main Street in Buffalo in 2016.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

After a year of pandemic closures and restrictions, the Queen City Pop-Up retail program is back in action for a shortened holiday format this year, and it's giving the concept of "hoteling" a whole new meaning.

The Hyatt Regency Buffalo will play host to a weeklong pop-up for the upcoming season, running from Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 through the following Saturday, Dec. 4. Owner Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp., which purchased the hotel this year, will provide free space to participants.

Applications are now being accepted by local retailers and entrepreneurs who want to participate in the 2021 "Holiday Edition" program, which is administered by the city, the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. and Buffalo Place. Information and the request-for-proposals are available at www.buffalourbandevelopment.com, www.buffaloplace.com and www.city-buffalo.com, or at the BUDC offices at 95 Perry St. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The innovative program, which began in 2015, is designed to encourage retail activity along Main Street in empty storefront spaces by filling them with retailers on a short-term basis, giving the young stores more exposure at the same time.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

City seeks participants for Queen City Pop-Up Holiday Edition
Local News

City seeks participants for Queen City Pop-Up Holiday Edition

  • Updated

City officials said Thursday they are now taking applications for small businesses wishing to participate in the Queen City Pop-Up Holiday Edition. The city initiative seeks to encourage the growth of new businesses and bring more small stores to downtown Main Street, by giving retailers an opportunity to test their products rent-free during a two-month trial, while putting vacant

Queen City Pop-Up kicks off at Market Arcade
Local News

Queen City Pop-Up kicks off at Market Arcade

  • Updated

Four local women-owned retailers are participating in the latest round of the Queen City Pop-Up program in downtown Buffalo, occupying free space on Main Street for two months to test their wares in the market. The summer edition of the popular program – hosted by Sinatra & Company Real Estate at the Shops at Market Arcade at 617 Main

Next round of Queen City Pop-Up slated to start June 27
Local News

Next round of Queen City Pop-Up slated to start June 27

  • Updated

Applications for the spring – and summer – of the city’s Queen City Pop-Up retail initiative are available. The program – sponsored by the Buffalo Urban Development Corp., Buffalo Place and Working for Downtown – seeks to bring more retail small businesses to the Shops at Market Arcade on Main Street in downtown Buffalo, in a bid to fill

+3
'Queen City Pop-Up' picks four stores for holiday edition
Local News

'Queen City Pop-Up' picks four stores for holiday edition

  • Updated

Four local retailers were selected for the 2018 Holiday Edition of “Queen City Pop-Up” at the Shops at Market Arcade, 617 Main St. Their offerings include handmade and custom bow ties, clothing, handbags, home goods and personalized gift box sets, said Mayor Byron W. Brown, who joined representatives from the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. Wednesday to announce the winners:

+6
Buffalo's hottest new start-ups
Buffalo-magazine

Buffalo's hottest new start-ups

  • Updated

There is a fresh wave of innovation and optimism in Buffalo, and the city’s newest entrepreneurs are a big reason why. From the tremendously successful 43North competition to a steady stream of startups impacting Buffalo and beyond, the WNY community has become an unforeseen hub of entrepreneurism. We spoke with the founders and operators of five unique companies, all

Queen City Pop-Up applications now available
Local News

Queen City Pop-Up applications now available

  • Updated

Applications are now available for local small businesses to participate in the city’s 2018 “holiday edition” of the Queen City Pop-Up retail program. The “pop-up” initiative – run by Buffalo Urban Development Corp., Buffalo Place and Working for Downtown – is designed to bring more small retailers to Main Street in downtown Buffalo by offering rent-free space for two

Queen City Pop-Up suspended; no takers for free retail space on Main Street
Local News

Queen City Pop-Up suspended; no takers for free retail space on Main Street

  • Updated

Despite aggressive marketing and a deadline extension, the city-sponsored Queen City Pop-Up program failed to draw any small or startup retailers to take up free storefront space on Main Street for the summer. “We didn’t get a ton of interest this cycle, which was a little surprising to us,” said Brandye Merriweather, vice president of Buffalo Urban Development Corp.,

Queen City Pop-Up deadline extended
Local News

Queen City Pop-Up deadline extended

  • Updated

The deadline for new and small businesses to apply to participate in the next round of the Queen City Pop-Up retail program has been extended by 10 days. Retailers now have until May 24 at 4 p.m. to apply for the “2018 Spring Edition” of the initiative, which offers free storefront space to new stores looking to boost their business. This

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News