Quaker Crossing owner plans expansion in Orchard Park

The woes and failures of retail malls and shopping centers are well-documented and growing worse. But don't tell that to Gerald Buchheit.

The owner of the Quaker Crossing plaza in Orchard Park not only says his complex is nearly full and doing well, but he's planning to add a large building with even more national chain stores to the mix.

Buchheit is proposing to construct a 31,000-square-foot building at the edge of the Regal Cinemas parking area at Quaker Crossing.

Buchheit would not reveal any potential occupants of the proposed multitenant building.

"I'm talking to a few and they're telling me to go forward with it, and as soon as I get the leases signed, I'll reveal them," he said.

The tenants would be from national chain stores, not restaurants or local businesses. He also has a closed former Northwest Bank branch in the front of the plaza, where he is preparing to select one of two potential options – neither one a bank – to sign a new lease.

"A number of people want to be in Quaker Crossing, and we don't have the space," he said. "We're mostly full. We have a couple of spots open at Quaker East, but we're booked up right now."